Another Voice: FEMA makes a mockery of the word 'emergency'

It’s been more than half a century since I started working in government service. During that time, I’ve served in the trenches and the command posts at virtually every level of government.

It hasn’t always been easy. I was at the NFTA during the disruptions caused by rapid transit construction. I was in the Masiello administration for more than one epic snow storm. I traveled the country teaching not-for-profit organizations the nuances of grantwriting. But no matter the circumstances, no matter what the difficulties, no matter the pushback from citizens, I can say that I always say that I was proud of my service and my efforts to improve the lot of those we served.

Except for one, brief, discouraging interlude.

In 2004, I was loaned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist in recovery from the series of hurricanes that blew through the state that year. We, in Western New York, are accustomed to snowstorms. But when the snow stops and melts, our houses remain. Such is not the case after hurricanes. Homes are literally blown away.

The suffering of those who lose everything to a hurricane is virtually unimaginable unless you’ve seen it firsthand.

If anything can be worse it’s telling people that FEMA rules preclude them from getting help in a timely fashion. In five decades, I’ve never encountered an agency so hidebound to arcane regulations that they make a mockery of their use of the word “emergency,” a word that implies expeditious service to those in critical need. I spent just over a month in Florida, that year, most of it spent learning why FEMA couldn’t help in this emergency.

I’m in Florida again, now as a retiree and a snowbird. Again, I have witnessed the devastation of another hurricane that swept through the Fort Myers area. Again, I have learned of the inability of FEMA to respond to individuals in any meaningful way. This time, though, it is a lot more personal.

A WNY resident lost his house and car on Fort Myers beach. He was told that FEMA would be there to assist. He took them at their word. But he recently learned, along with hundreds of others, that FEMA can’t help with temporary housing because the beach is in a flood plain.

For more than three months, this man – a 100% disabled Vietnam combat veteran who lost an eye on duty as a Buffalo firefighter – has been couch surfing waiting for FEMA to step up only to now learn FEMA has decided to step back.

It is a common refrain that the more things change, the more they stay the same. That’s been proven again, sadly.

Steve Banko III, a decorated Vietnam veteran, worked for the city of Buffalo, among other posts, before retiring.