Another Voice: Feeling stressed? It’s time to go outside and play

Each day for the last 16 months, we have woken up and read the latest expert-recommended tips about what you need to do to stay healthy and achieve happiness in what, for many, has been an incredibly grim year. We’ve learned, for example, that mask-wearing and social distancing are critical to slowing the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and while those practices are less necessary for those who have been vaccinated, I have important news for you.
What we really need right now is play.
It goes without saying that the last year has, at best, brought unprecedented challenges. At worst, it’s brought tragedy, loss, fear and uncertainty. I once heard the last year described as a “prolonged traumatic experience” that has left everyone in its wake suffering from the long-term impacts of loneliness, depression and distress.
But there is renewed hope. A light at the end of the tunnel blinks bright with the availability of vaccines. Many schools have worked hard to reopen their doors to smiling students, and businesses have agilely adapted to ever-changing regulations to keep visitors safe. Public parks and playgrounds are no longer roped off with caution tape; in fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has highlighted the benefits that public playgrounds and parks offer.
In my day job, I represent play equipment manufacturers, but more importantly I represent play itself. Last year, our Voice of Play initiative, which aims to promote growth in the quality and quantity of children’s free play and the use of playgrounds, conducted a survey of 1,000 diverse U.S. parents to better understand their perceptions of play during the pandemic.
The results left me feeling both hopeful and worried; while parents seem to understand that play is more important than ever before, only two in five say that their children are playing more now than before the pandemic.
That’s a problem – and not just for our children. It’s a problem for adults, too.
In addition to the obvious physical benefits, play has a natural healing power that’s unlike any medicine or drug. When children use pretend play and their imaginations, for example, they can express their feelings and learn to channel fear and displace anger into nondestructive modes.
Adults, too, can reap these very same physical, emotional and mental benefits from taking time to play. Just like exercise, play releases endorphins that can help relieve stress, promote “feel-good” feelings and ward off anxiety and depression.
What I urge you to do today – right now, in fact – is to drop everything and go outside and play.
Tom Norquist is past president and founder of the International Play Equipment Manufacturers Association.