Another Voice: Feeling stressed? It’s time to go outside and play

Each day for the last 16 months, we have woken up and read the latest expert-recommended tips about what you need to do to stay healthy and achieve happiness in what, for many, has been an incredibly grim year. We’ve learned, for example, that mask-wearing and social distancing are critical to slowing the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and while those practices are less necessary for those who have been vaccinated, I have important news for you.

What we really need right now is play.

It goes without saying that the last year has, at best, brought unprecedented challenges. At worst, it’s brought tragedy, loss, fear and uncertainty. I once heard the last year described as a “prolonged traumatic experience” that has left everyone in its wake suffering from the long-term impacts of loneliness, depression and distress.

But there is renewed hope. A light at the end of the tunnel blinks bright with the availability of vaccines. Many schools have worked hard to reopen their doors to smiling students, and businesses have agilely adapted to ever-changing regulations to keep visitors safe. Public parks and playgrounds are no longer roped off with caution tape; in fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has highlighted the benefits that public playgrounds and parks offer.