Another Voice: Fee for electronic filing of death certificates has become obsolete

I am writing as the deputy executive director of the NYS Funeral Directors Association (NYSFDA), a statewide trade association of almost 950 funeral homes and 2,300 individually licensed funeral directors in all corners of the state. This includes almost 100 NYSFDA-member funeral homes located in Erie and Niagara counties alone.

In 2013, New York State enacted a law to establish an electronic death registration system (EDRS) for collecting and transmitting information for all deaths that occur in the state outside of New York City, which operates its own electronic system. This system was needed because the previous manual system of filling out and filing death certificates was cumbersome, costly and time-consuming for funeral directors, who are legally responsible for the successful completion of this process – all within 72 hours of a person's death. As a result of that law, all death certificates must now be filed electronically in the state.

Due to the state's severe fiscal challenges at that time, funeral directors agreed to partner with the state by agreeing to support the establishment and implementation of an EDRS system through a $20 fee that was tendered on each burial and removal permit issued. (This amount was derived using the system's estimated $6 million cost divided by the more than 95,000 death certificates registered each year in the state exclusive of New York City.) Under the law, funeral firms were strictly prohibited from passing along this fee to their consumers, meaning that these small businesses had to absorb all costs to ensure that EDRS could become a reality in New York State.

This, despite the fact that all other states and New York City were underwriting the full costs of developing their own systems because of the many benefits to the public and society as a whole.

Almost 10 years later, and due in no small part to the fee paid by funeral homes, we now have what is essentially a fully functioning EDRS system in all corners of the state. Funeral firms have been collecting and remitting to the NYS Department of Health (DOH) the $20 fee since the law was enacted in 2013.

It is estimated that between $1.5 million to $2 million has been sent to DOH each year since the law's 2013 enactment and which was strictly earmarked for the development and implementation of a NYS EDRS system. This means that the state's funeral homes have paid DOH a total well exceeding $12.5 million for this program – more than double the state's own estimated cost of funding the entire EDRS system.

Just this past year, NYSFDA was successful in getting legislation – sponsored by Buffalo Senator Sean Ryan and supported by all senators and Assembly members from Western New York – passed unanimously by the Legislature to eliminate this burdensome and unnecessary fee charged to funeral homes.

The revenue this fee provides has become nothing more than an additional revenue stream for the state, which channels these monies into the state’s General Fund and away from their original purpose.

Unfortunately, despite the Legislature’s strong support, our members were very disappointed when Gov. Hochul chose to veto this legislation in December. This meant that funeral directors are still left to continue to pay a fee which is no longer necessary because the program it was meant to build is fully operating and has been for some years.

Even the minimal costs of maintaining the EDRS system are covered many times over by the millions of dollars in overpayments that have been and continue to be sent to the state.

However, recognizing funeral directors’ great frustration over this fee, the governor extended an invitation to us to discuss removal of this fee within the larger state budget process.

We welcome her kind overture, and strongly encourage Gov. Hochul to include language in her proposed 2023-2024 state budget to get rid of this burdensome fee once and for all.

Randy McCullough is the deputy executive director of the NYS Funeral Directors Association (NYSFDA).