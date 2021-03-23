Another Voice: Federal windfall should fund taxpayer rebates

Politicians never met a dollar they did not like to spend. Last year Erie County government received $160 million in federal CARES Act funds. It was supposed to be spent on the coronavirus pandemic response.

What did Erie County do with the money? Wasted it. Salaried, political patronage hires earned millions in overtime. The health commissioner raked in $183,000 in overtime pay. Employees were well-fed. Hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars were spent on raw pork chops, utensils, pizza and chicken wings.

The gluttonous government spending on overtime has not stopped. More patronage hires were added to the payroll. Last month the Legislature approved another political job, this one almost $100,000 a year with a $22,000 raise to start. On the one-year anniversary of needing two weeks to “flatten the curve,” families struggle to pay bills. Schools are not fully open. Attendance at houses of worship is curtailed. Mask mandates remain. Government got bigger. Covid-19 is still here.

Now the federal government is printing more money, allocating Erie County government $178 million in Covid funding for 2021.

I formally presented the Erie County Legislature a plan on what to do with the cash: give it back.