Another Voice: Federal windfall should fund taxpayer rebates

Politicians never met a dollar they did not like to spend. Last year Erie County government received $160 million in federal CARES Act funds. It was supposed to be spent on the coronavirus pandemic response.
What did Erie County do with the money? Wasted it. Salaried, political patronage hires earned millions in overtime. The health commissioner raked in $183,000 in overtime pay. Employees were well-fed. Hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars were spent on raw pork chops, utensils, pizza and chicken wings.
The gluttonous government spending on overtime has not stopped. More patronage hires were added to the payroll. Last month the Legislature approved another political job, this one almost $100,000 a year with a $22,000 raise to start. On the one-year anniversary of needing two weeks to “flatten the curve,” families struggle to pay bills. Schools are not fully open. Attendance at houses of worship is curtailed. Mask mandates remain. Government got bigger. Covid-19 is still here.
Now the federal government is printing more money, allocating Erie County government $178 million in Covid funding for 2021.
I formally presented the Erie County Legislature a plan on what to do with the cash: give it back.
Not to the federal government. Most certainly not to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to have $178 million at his disposal. Remember, the County Legislature refuses to rescind his emergency powers. One person alone should not determine how $178 million is spent with zero checks and balances. For the most part, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo still has unlimited powers. How did that work out for us?
Give most of this $178 million back to the people that paid the bill in the first place: you, the taxpayer.
Since this is a “one-shot” revenue it should be disbursed in a “one-time” manner.
I want to issue a one-time property tax rebate check to every taxable property owner in Erie County. The amount of each check will be based upon the assessment of each property. You can see on my county comptroller website how much your family would receive. Could be hundreds or thousands of dollars depending on what you pay in property taxes.
Rebate checks would constitute $128 million of the $178 million stimulus from the federal government. The other $50 million should be used to fix our crumbling roads and bridges.
This is your money. It does not belong to government. It belongs to you.
Erie County got it wrong wasting the first round of Covid funds on overtime and food. They have a rare second chance to do the right thing, a smart solution that respects taxpayers and puts money in your pocket.
Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. is the Erie County comptroller.