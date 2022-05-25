Another Voice: Federal report on Indian boarding shools counts as an important first step

After generations, the United States took an important first step in recognizing how the lives and futures of countless Native American children, families and communities were dramatically changed at government-operated-and-supported Indian boarding schools for more than a century.

Last year, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in a Cabinet position, announced the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative to investigate and document the federal government’s role in the forced “assimilation” of Native American children. This racist undertaking took root at schools, which children were forced to attend, and where they were often given new names, prohibited from speaking their own language and practicing their own customs, and treated with hatred, contempt and, often, violence.

The Department of Interior’s initial report identified 408 schools, operating at 431 sites across 37 states. Thousands more were operated by state governments and religious and private organizations. The report makes clear that the “assimilation” effort served the broader purpose of taking land from Native American tribes.

Reading that affirmation in black and white was both stark and cathartic. The timing of the report’s release, just as students across the country are celebrating graduations and other milestone moments, makes one ponder the celebrations that never were for so many Native children.

Over a period of 150 years, more than 500 children are known to have died at the schools. As investigations continue, and as we know from the gruesome discoveries of unmarked mass graves at former residential school sites in Canada last year, that number will grow dramatically – into the thousands or tens of thousands. Sadly, the true number may never be known.

What happened at Indian boarding schools, regardless of who operated them, requires accountability and atonement. The disintegration of Native languages, customs and communities, along with the strain caused to family structures, has spanned generations. The promise of futures prematurely brought to an end will forever remain untold.

Secretary Haaland and her team should visit the Native Nations located within all ancestral homelands and hear their stories, so the road toward healing can truly begin.

The Department’s report is a start, not an end. True recognition and atonement require continued commitment and support. The federal government must follow through with the recommendations included in the report and finally bring needed light to the pain suffered by far too many Native people for far too long.

Matthew Pagels is president of the Seneca Nation of Indians.