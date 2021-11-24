Another Voice: Federal price-setting on drugs would stifle innovation

I live with neurofibromatosis type 2, a rare and progressive genetic disorder. Since I am missing the specific protein that suppresses tumor growth, tumors can grow on any nerve in my body. I am currently deaf in my right ear, have facial nerve paralysis on my right side, and have no vestibular (balance) system.

With no current cure for NF2, surgery is often the only treatment option. Since my diagnosis 14 years ago, I’ve endured 13 major surgeries, including a spinal fusion, brain surgeries, operations on my airway and throat, and facial nerve reanimation. Given the location of my tumors, these procedures are often long and painful with devastating consequences. However, leaving the tumors to grow is not an option. Over time, though, medical research and innovation have given me hope for my future.

In 2013 I started an experimental treatment to retain my hearing. I would be completely deaf without this medication, yet because of it I still have full hearing in my left ear – something I could never have imagined a few years before. I am so thankful for these therapies, but they are not without side effects, nor are they a cure.