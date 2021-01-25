Another Voice: FDA can save lives by targeting tobacco addiction

President Biden campaigned on reversing much of former President Donald Trump’s legacy. Let’s hope that pledge extends to cigarette smoking.
Trump’s Food and Drug Administration unveiled an ambitious plan in 2017 to regulate tobacco and nicotine consumption, promising to “better protect kids and significantly reduce tobacco-related disease and death.”
This multi-year roadmap focused on nicotine reduction and included consideration of “a product standard to lower nicotine in cigarettes to minimally addictive or non-addictive levels.” Notably, the FDA stated that reducing nicotine in cigarettes could “result in more than 8 million fewer tobacco-caused deaths through the end of the century.”
Their goal was laudable, and the plan the agency announced was sound. But the proposal failed to gain traction. And in the fall of 2019, Trump’s FDA confirmed what many surmised by formally dropping the mandate from its unified agenda, effectively punting on a policy priority the agency introduced with much fanfare just two years earlier. The decision was another victory for Big Tobacco.
The Biden administration has a chance to embrace this agenda after Trump’s FDA abandoned it. Ending Covid-19 is their top priority, and rightfully so. But the new administration will hopefully recognize that combating cigarette addiction and Covid-19 go hand-in-hand and both should be pillars of their overall public health agenda.
Cigarette addiction continues to take a serious toll on millions of Americans, causing about one in five deaths in the United States, or more than 480,000 deaths annually, and costs $300 billion in health care expenses each year. In New York alone, smoking kills 28,000 adults annually and costs the state more than $17 billion in health-related costs and lost productivity.
I lead a dynamic biotechnology company based right here in Western New York that has a solution to help the FDA achieve its goal of solving cigarette addiction, which remains one of the world’s largest preventable health crises.
While the country has made progress in the battle against cigarette addiction over the last decades, now is the time to enact policies that will allow us to take that fight to the next level. Specifically, requiring cigarettes to be minimally or non-addictive would put us in a strong position to help end this epidemic.
We are asking our congressional representatives and Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand to work with the FDA to require all cigarettes be made minimally or non-addictive.
James A. Mish is chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group, a biotechnology company focused on altering the level of nicotine in tobacco plants.