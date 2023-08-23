As the New York State director for Animal Wellness Action, I recently celebrated the monumental win that allows all states to freely grant farmed animals room to move and turn around, instead of living in extreme confinement.

I am talking about the Supreme Court ruling in NPPC v. Ross that pitted industrial-scale pork producers against the voters in California, who in 2018 won a citizen-led Proposition 12 to ban the sale of pork and eggs from breeding sows and laying hens that are not afforded enough space to “stand up, lie down, turn around and freely extend their limbs.” Not a single Supreme Court justice among the six conservatives and three liberals on the bench voted to allow the pork industry to override the will of the voters.

Facing defeat, industrial-scale pork producers are now demanding that U.S. House and Senate Agriculture committees jam the EATS Act H.R. 4417 and S. 2019 into a massive farm bill that would unwind state elections, including California’s Proposition 12. Not only would the EATS Act shift power to the federal government and away from states and local communities, but it would be a gift to foreign corporations at the expense of family farmers.

It’s a shameful power play by lawmakers bowing to the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) and its partners, including Smithfield Foods, a multibillion-dollar business owned by the Shuanghui Group of China. As many small, family farmers and consumers can attest, we are a nation of animal lovers and we do have standards for how animals should be treated. We should be able to vote our preferences into policy without the interference of foreign interests and multinational corporations.

At least 60 major food companies including McDonald’s, Costco and Kroger have policies opposing gestation-crate confinement. Thousands of pig farmers are seeing the change for humane standards as a positive market opportunity.

With Prop 12, Big Pork couldn’t convince voters and consumers that it was acceptable to keep animals trapped in a metal box month after month without any relief or opportunity for movement.

And here we are today with their last-ditch effort.

New York members of Congress should oppose the EATS Act as it’s bad for animals, small farmers and state and local government.