I am writing today to clarify the inaccuracies in " 'A tipping point': New Buffalo charter school gets ready to open as divide with school districts widens" (Buffalo News - March 18, 2023).

Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams states that she supports a family’s right to make decisions on behalf of their child’s education. However, some officials at Buffalo Public Schools continue to make false claims about public charter schools; schools that serve families who are looking for high-quality public options that provide a sense of safety, community and educational achievement.

Buffalo’s public charter schools continue to academically outperform district schools, all while receiving less funding, facing extremely high bureaucratic and administrative obstacles and being held to the highest accountability standards of any type of public school in the state.

In New York, district schools receive significantly more revenue and much larger year-over-year funding increases than public charter schools. While the district may complain that the exiting of a student to a public charter school affects their revenues, the district actually receives close to $1,000 per student in funding to offset transition costs, which means they are receiving tuition dollars for students that they no longer serve.

As a result of how school aid for public charter school students is distributed in New York, state funding passes through school districts. The money is earmarked for our city’s students, and is not an entitlement for BPS.

When families decide to transfer their student out of the district to attend a high-performing suburban school, the money follows the student; it cannot be claimed by BPS. The only difference is that in those instances BPS doesn’t (at least publicly) scapegoat those surrounding districts or the families who have made those decisions; they appear to reserve that vitriol for public charter schools and their families.

While the district has cherry-picked performance data, any argument that BPS narrowed the achievement gap with charters was a result not of BPS growing achievement, but of the sad reality that the pandemic has taken a toll on all students. In many cases, rates dropped more steeply for public charter school students, which is a testament to the value of an in-person charter school education. And, in spite of the pandemic, charter proficiency rates today remain higher than the district in both ELA and math.

The public charter school community is not looking to point fingers or ascribe blame. We know the heroic efforts that all schools (district, charter) have made these past few years to manage through the pandemic. Our purpose is to unequivocally support a family’s right to decide which type of public school will best meet their child’s needs regardless of their income or ZIP code. We only ask that Buffalo city officials do the same in practice, not just in words.

Joseph B. Polat has been the executive director of the Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School (BuffSci) and Rochester Academy of Science (RocSci) since September 2015.