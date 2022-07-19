Another Voice: False assertions about offshore wind must be challenged

We are facing two crises that threaten our democracy and civilization. One is the climate crisis. Planet-wide, rising seas, famines and extinctions are coming true, just as predicted.

The second crisis is of public officials who make false assertions, the broadcast and internet media that amplify them and those who accept them unquestioningly. State Sen. George Borrello and Erie County Legislator John Mills have made false assertions regarding a state agency’s study on the potential development of offshore wind in Lake Erie.

Transition to all-renewable, carbon emission-free electrical generation is New York State law as of 2019. NYSERDA (New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) is now working preparing a report on the potential for offshore wind in Lake Erie, after years of studying offshore ocean wind, which is soon to begin construction. (New York is the only state that has both ocean and the Great Lakes shores.)

The Buffalo News reported that Sen. Borrello said: “There are no experts on hydrology. There are no experts on wildlife, ecology, nobody that truly understands the potential negative impacts.” This is completely false: a simple internet search will show that every one of these aspects of offshore wind policy are included in offshore wind evaluation by in-agency and independent scientists, and they will be cited in the fresh water wind report.

Legislator Mills: "There's no wind turbines in any fresh water lakes anywhere in the world. They are in the oceans, but not in the fresh water lakes.” This is also false. An internet search shows that both Sweden and the Netherlands have had scores of wind turbines generating electricity for 15-20 years, in lakes that are also European Union-protected wildlife zones.

Ocean and lake wind power co-exists peacefully with birds and fish, and actually benefits them. Fossil fuel-generated climate change is the main cause of accelerating extinction of bird species. In a wind installation off Block Island in the Atlantic, turbine bases function as fish nurseries. Fish species not seen in decades are now thriving around Block Island.

Opponents of wind in the Great Lakes have suggested that the turbines are drilled into the lake bed, stirring up pollutants. This, too, is false. Turbines use either gravity or flotation. (The anti-wind factions have often been in league with those who caused this pollution in the first place.)

Finally, Borrello and Mills malign advocates of clean energy, saying they are only seeking financial gain, to the detriment of the lakes. Advocates for clean renewable energy are predominantly volunteers who understand the urgency of the climate crisis, understand science and support the solutions that will not only reduce climate change but will improve health.

The assertion that wind power costs four times more than fossil fueled power is false. Scientists who have done the math have demonstrated that wind, solar, battery storage and improved transmission can meet all our electricity needs: no need for coal from Pennsylvania.

Environmental nonprofits have struggled for decades to protect the Great Lakes, while elected officials who take contributions from fossil fuel and chemical companies are complicit in neglecting and harming the lakes.

We want future generations to enjoy Giant Sequoia trees, whales, beaches, liveable temperatures, safe water and ample food, all threatened by a hotter planet.

If we listen to the science we can harvest lake wind, while preserving and improving our treasure, the world’s largest fresh water system.

Ellen Cardone Banks is Conservation Chair, Atlantic Chapter, Sierra Club.