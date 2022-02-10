Another Voice: Facts speak for themselves in history of slavery

The Clarence Presbyterian Church is engaged in a yearlong exploration of the African American experience, making use of the PBS series “The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross.” The program will also include the book “The Warmth of Other Suns,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson. The book describes the migration of 6 million Black citizens from the South to cities in the North, Midwest and West from 1915 to 1970.
In our exploration, we did not concern ourselves with theories about race and racism, but rather with facts and the actual history of African Americans. Sometimes it was hard to have a grasp of dates and numbers, so I decided to explore those more fully.
The bulk of this column is based on key dates and numbers from the best sources I could find and corroborate. I have rounded the numbers slightly so as to make it easier to see the big picture.
As early as 1526 the first recorded slaves arrived in the region that would become the United States; by the founding of our country in 1776, slaves had been present for 250 years; by the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862, slaves had been present here for more than 330 years.
12 million Africans were taken by ship across the Atlantic from the 16th to the 19th century; 10 million survived the crossing; 25% of them were children.
More than 90% went to the Caribbean and South America; 400,000 were brought to the British colonies.
By 1860, just prior to the Civil War, there were 4 million slaves in America; of the 34 states in 1860, 14 had slaves, all in the South; the six states with the highest percentage of slaves in their population ranged from 57% (South Carolina) to 44% (Florida and Georgia).
In the 1910 census, there were 9.8 million Black citizens; by 1970, the number of Black citizens had grown to 26.6 million; by 2020, the number of Black citizens had grown yet again to 46.9 million.
In the PBS series, Henry Louis Gates Jr. observed that the more than 40 million African Americans living in the United States today are largely descendants of the original 400,000 slaves brought to the colonies from Africa.
I encourage others to explore the African American experience through facts, rather than becoming distracted by the controversy surrounding theory. You will find that it is a troubled history, fraught with pain and sorrow, but not without rich contributions, progress and hope.
Even when the past is painful and difficult, we can assign no blame to anyone living today. We are the inheritors of the history of race and racism in America, not its creators. But if we see things that need to be changed today and don’t do anything about it, we are guilty of perpetuating past abuses.
Robert Poczik is a member of the team at the Clarence Presbyterian Church that designed the yearlong program to explore the African American experience.