Another Voice: Facts speak for themselves in history of slavery

More than 90% went to the Caribbean and South America; 400,000 were brought to the British colonies.

By 1860, just prior to the Civil War, there were 4 million slaves in America; of the 34 states in 1860, 14 had slaves, all in the South; the six states with the highest percentage of slaves in their population ranged from 57% (South Carolina) to 44% (Florida and Georgia).

In the 1910 census, there were 9.8 million Black citizens; by 1970, the number of Black citizens had grown to 26.6 million; by 2020, the number of Black citizens had grown yet again to 46.9 million.

In the PBS series, Henry Louis Gates Jr. observed that the more than 40 million African Americans living in the United States today are largely descendants of the original 400,000 slaves brought to the colonies from Africa.

I encourage others to explore the African American experience through facts, rather than becoming distracted by the controversy surrounding theory. You will find that it is a troubled history, fraught with pain and sorrow, but not without rich contributions, progress and hope.

Even when the past is painful and difficult, we can assign no blame to anyone living today. We are the inheritors of the history of race and racism in America, not its creators. But if we see things that need to be changed today and don’t do anything about it, we are guilty of perpetuating past abuses.

Robert Poczik is a member of the team at the Clarence Presbyterian Church that designed the yearlong program to explore the African American experience.