Everyone benefits when policymakers invest public money into public goods. We are happier, healthier and safer when our government supports our communities. In the state with the most concentrated wealth in the country, we could be doing a lot more to invest in the public good. By making the wealthy and big corporations pay what they owe, New York could raise the money for deep investments in programs and services that strengthen our communities.

New Yorkers are struggling with skyrocketing costs of housing, food and everyday necessities. We’ve endured a global pandemic, in which workers either put their bodies on the line or fell behind economically. Yet during the same pandemic years, New York crowned new billionaires and they continue to get richer by the minute.

Now, more millionaires and billionaires call New York home than any other state. In one single building on Park Avenue, residents hold more than $100 billion of wealth. New York’s ultra-rich profit from our work, our communities and our public infrastructure – yet as a result of our backward tax system, they avoid paying what they owe to contribute to the public good.

Wealthy corporations, with the help of corporate politicians, have rigged the rules in their favor for years, and it’s time we put the needs of our communities first. If we are serious about ensuring that the everyday New Yorkers and their families who keep our state running can stay in their homes and thrive, we must invest in what we know creates safe and healthy communities. That means well-funded public schools; high-quality, low-cost housing; green jobs; and good health care for everyone, no matter their race, ZIP code or immigration status.

The real improvements our communities need will take direct investment of public money by our government. That’s why Citizen Action is part of Invest in Our New York, a statewide coalition fighting to rebuild the state’s economy by ending tax breaks for millionaires, billionaires and wealthy corporations. By ensuring they pay what they owe, we will have the public money we need to invest in everyday New Yorkers and their communities.

Lawmakers must prioritize passing policies that guarantee extreme wealth is taxed and those dollars are reinvested in our neighborhoods, instead of protecting millionaires and billionaires who are benefiting from a rigged system. The tax policies that Invest in Our New York is calling for would finally make billionaires and corporations pay what they owe our communities – and that would generate as much as $40 billion in public money.

The real engine of our economy is the everyday striving New Yorkers whose work, spending and energy keep things going. Invest in Our New York is calling for policies that would put those funds toward universal child care, higher education, social housing and climate justice programs as a common-sense approach to driving economic growth and building prosperity for all in New York.

The need to invest in working families has never been so dire. Our elected leaders have to be concerned with making life more manageable for low and middle-income families in New York, instead of further helping the ultra-wealthy get out of paying what they should.

Let’s make life better for millions of New Yorkers by keeping public money where it belongs – funding our teachers, housing, child care and health care. Then we all win.

Rosemary Rivera is co-executive director of Citizen Action of New York.