Another Voice: Extended Producer Responsibility will hurt paper industry

In its ongoing efforts to devise a one-size-fits-all statewide recycling program, the New York Assembly has advanced its own extended producer responsibility (EPR) proposal, even after a previous version was recently and rightfully removed from New York’s annual budget.

The two versions of EPR under consideration – A10185, which is sponsored by Assemblyman Steve Englebright, and S.1185-C, sponsored by Senator Todd Kaminsky – are very different, but both would essentially shift the costs of recycling responsibilities to manufacturers and distributors of products in an effort to make sweeping, unnecessary changes to New York’s recycling system.

Instead of rushing headlong to codify new recycling regulations, the New York legislature should instead pursue a more deliberate and thoughtful approach that carefully considers the knock-on effects of such legislation. In particular, the Assembly must understand how current proposals could disrupt efficient and successful paper recycling streams in an attempt to improve recycling rates for other materials that are not as easily recycled.

The paper industry believes in producer responsibility, and our three-decade record of advancing paper recycling proves it. Driven by billions of dollars in private investments, paper recycling rates across the country have consistently increased in recent decades, with nearly two-thirds of paper recovered for recycling in 2020. And our industry has already committed approximately $5 billion in manufacturing infrastructure investments by 2024 to continue the best use of recycled fiber in products – that’s nearly $2.5 million per day in sustainability investments.

Our engagement on recycling issues in Albany is ongoing, as we don’t want anything to disrupt New York’s achievements in paper recycling. Lawmakers should pause to consider the paper recycling industry’s proven success and learn valuable lessons as they consider opportunities to increase recovery and recycling rates for all materials. A rushed process may not observe the fact that all packaging materials are not recycled at the same rates. Rather than attempting to shoehorn very different materials with very different recycling records into a single policy bucket, we should let the facts speak for themselves.

The paper industry recycles about 50 million tons of recovered paper every year – totaling more than 1 billion tons over the past two decades. According to the U.S. EPA, more paper by weight is annually recovered for recycling from municipal waste streams than plastic, glass, steel, and aluminum combined. Recycled paper fibers can be reused 5 to 7 times to make new paper and cardboard products. And in New York, almost 90 percent of residents have access to curbside paper recycling.

This recycling success is rooted in sustainable practices at the heart of the paper industry. A decade ago, the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA) was one of the first manufacturing industries to set quantifiable sustainability goals. Over the coming decade, our industry is committed to advancing a circular economy through innovations in manufacturing processes, products and packaging; increasing the utilization of recycled fiber and wood residuals in manufacturing; and increasing the percentage of products that are recyclable or compostable.

Our nation’s paper recycling infrastructure today is so efficient that paper recovery rates have stayed at or near historically high levels without regulatory intervention. For instance, the recycling rate for cardboard – the paper material most likely impacted by EPR policies – is nearly 89 percent. EPR costs imposed on paper producers risk potentially increasing costs for consumers and could also impact manufacturing jobs. In New York, our industry employs more than 27,000 individuals in 224 facilities, with an annual payroll of more than $1.69 billion.

Paper products are part of the recycling solution because of our industry’s investments, consumer education, the wide availability of recycling programs and efforts of millions of Americans who recycle at home, work and school every day. State lawmakers should use this real-world success as a roadmap for improving recycling rates, instead of rushing to pass legislation that would impede New York’s paper recycling success.

Terry Webber is Vice President, Industry Affairs, American Forest & Paper Association, Washington, D.C.