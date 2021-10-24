Another Voice: Expletives express our rage toward Buffalo police

I’m a middle-aged white man, raised in the suburbs, a product of the evangelical church. I’m a dad, and I dance like one. I don’t swear often. My cousin, who I love and respect, is a police officer.

And yet, in the summer of 2019, I too, was on the streets of Buffalo with India Walton and many others, using some rough language in our chants about police.

Even though I’m a regular in protest spaces, this felt different. The gatherings seemed to be spontaneous and leadership was fluid. My New Balance shoes, button-down shirt and receding hairline were not the norm in this crowd. More than one protester checked to see if I was an undercover officer. I wondered to myself if I belonged there. Should I have been amplifying this message?

The language we used is vulgar, but not more vulgar than police violence. We were chanting during the summer that we all watched one police officer slowly suffocate George Floyd, while three others stood by and did nothing.

We were chanting with Cariol Horne, who lost her job and who had then lost her pension for intervening to stop police violence. We were chanting the summer that Buffalo police responded to Willie Henley, a man experiencing a mental health crisis, by shooting him.