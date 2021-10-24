Another Voice: Expletives express our rage toward Buffalo police

I’m a middle-aged white man, raised in the suburbs, a product of the evangelical church. I’m a dad, and I dance like one. I don’t swear often. My cousin, who I love and respect, is a police officer.
And yet, in the summer of 2019, I too, was on the streets of Buffalo with India Walton and many others, using some rough language in our chants about police.
Even though I’m a regular in protest spaces, this felt different. The gatherings seemed to be spontaneous and leadership was fluid. My New Balance shoes, button-down shirt and receding hairline were not the norm in this crowd. More than one protester checked to see if I was an undercover officer. I wondered to myself if I belonged there. Should I have been amplifying this message?
The language we used is vulgar, but not more vulgar than police violence. We were chanting during the summer that we all watched one police officer slowly suffocate George Floyd, while three others stood by and did nothing.
We were chanting with Cariol Horne, who lost her job and who had then lost her pension for intervening to stop police violence. We were chanting the summer that Buffalo police responded to Willie Henley, a man experiencing a mental health crisis, by shooting him.
We were chanting this during the summer in which Buffalo police shoved senior citizen Martin Gugino and left him bleeding in front of City Hall. Shortly after, the entire crisis response team of Buffalo police quit in support of the officers that did it. This was the summer that a Buffalo police officer used a vile epithet while addressing a woman filming police activity, a nonviolent and constitutionally protected act.
Despite my discomfort, I couldn’t stay on the sidelines when so many people took to the streets in protest. I didn’t know what my presence would accomplish, but I knew I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night if I didn’t do what I could.
At those protests, I heard from people who were scared, angry and crying out in despair. Like the psalmist, they cried out, “How long?” How long would police violence be a regular headline? How long would police interactions be a source of existential fear? How long would our city and our country resist the simple and clear assertion that Black lives matter?
As a Christian and a minister, I usually use polite language. At the same time, I’m called to “weep with those who weep.” And it was from a place of deep hurt, from centuries of working and waiting for justice both delayed and denied, that the people of Buffalo raised their profane lament. This wasn’t my language. It wasn’t Walton’s either. It was a collective cry from people that couldn’t take the violent and obscene status quo any longer.
I joined in, and I don’t regret it.
I support India Walton because she’s heard, understood, lifted up and responded to those cries. Mayor Byron Brown, on the other hand, has minimized, ignored or even attacked those who had the courage to call for justice.
Some may hear our other chant, “No justice, no peace,” as a threat. In truth, it’s a statement of fact. When there is no justice, we don’t have peace.