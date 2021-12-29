Another Voice: Expanded NFTA service can address several social problems

Recent articles on the Buffalo Bills stadium and public transit made some credible points, but stepping back and connecting a couple more critical dots might benefit clarity and consensus.
A Buffalo News writer makes rational arguments that a rail line to the airport – regardless of a new stadium downtown – would cut through an impoverished community and address social injustice in providing greater public transit access to employment, health care and other basic services.
A Southtowns assemblyman advocates for rail to the old/new stadium, including a park-and-ride strategy, taking advantage of huge Orchard Park lots and daily commutes into Buffalo.
As a member of a labor union that watched low natural gas prices close two area coal-fired power plants and more downstate – with changes in state emission laws closing the rest – it can be stated with certainty that New York has the lowest per-capita carbon emissions of any state in the country. Transit now towers over power generation emissions in New York.
Sadly, politics infects rational thinking when it comes to climate change, but even climate deniers know fossil fuels are finite, so to deny sustainable energy development is a selfish disregard for future generations.
It is no secret that our region has been identified as a climate refuge area with abundant water and moderate weather. It would seem to make sense to plan for significant increases in population that looks to reduce cars on the road.
A 20-minute commute daily for one person in a car creates 48,000 pounds of carbon emissions annually. A person who might not consider public transit but anguishes over reducing carbon emissions should embrace the collective contribution to reducing emissions through public transit, while preparing our region for steady growth.
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is a critical public service obligated to deliver balanced budgets. Expansion planning is expensive and time-consuming in following state and federally mandated processes. State and federal funding is necessary.
To dramatically reduce carbon emissions and prepare for the impending climate refugees, there needs to be a united voice advocating to prioritize finishing the NFTA’s work that has already begun in the Northtowns, and provide necessary funding for expansion planning to the airport, as well as south.
Given the political muscle our region is blessed to enjoy, along with once-in-a-generation funding to address infrastructure and climate change, the public should support the continued growth, and social and environmental justice, that public transit expansion will deliver.
Phil Wilcox of Pendleton is a former business representative for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 97.