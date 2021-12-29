Another Voice: Expanded NFTA service can address several social problems

Recent articles on the Buffalo Bills stadium and public transit made some credible points, but stepping back and connecting a couple more critical dots might benefit clarity and consensus.

A Buffalo News writer makes rational arguments that a rail line to the airport – regardless of a new stadium downtown – would cut through an impoverished community and address social injustice in providing greater public transit access to employment, health care and other basic services.

A Southtowns assemblyman advocates for rail to the old/new stadium, including a park-and-ride strategy, taking advantage of huge Orchard Park lots and daily commutes into Buffalo.

As a member of a labor union that watched low natural gas prices close two area coal-fired power plants and more downstate – with changes in state emission laws closing the rest – it can be stated with certainty that New York has the lowest per-capita carbon emissions of any state in the country. Transit now towers over power generation emissions in New York.

Sadly, politics infects rational thinking when it comes to climate change, but even climate deniers know fossil fuels are finite, so to deny sustainable energy development is a selfish disregard for future generations.