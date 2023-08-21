Summer is the hungriest time of year for kids. For millions, the meals they get served each day at school are their most reliable and nutritious of the day. And when school lets out for summer, parents often struggle to pay out of pocket to replace those meals. As July turns to August, household grocery budgets get increasingly stretched – and for some families, they just can’t make it work.

But through the Jamestown YMCA in Falconer, a village of 2,000 people south of Buffalo, a simple yet innovative program is underway that ensures kids have enough to eat, and parents can breathe a little easier. At convenient sites like the Harvey C. Fenner Elementary School, parents can come by to take home free packaged breakfast and lunch for their kids. Thanks to the new program, which No Kid Hungry New York supports through grant funding, the Jamestown YMCA is able to serve thousands of summer meals in a community that previously lacked access.

No cost. No wait. No stigma.

This is thanks to a smart new federal policy that went into effect this summer. It changed the arcane rules governing how summer meals are provided to better support rural communities. Rather than mandating kids eat meals at a certain time at a specific location, in eligible communities, schools and local community groups can now provide meals in the ways they know work best – like we’re seeing in Falconer.

This was a policy No Kid Hungry has fought long and hard for, and it was a huge win for millions of kids and families. But sadly, the implementation of the current federal guidelines for this new option has still left out many kids in other communities like Falconerthat sorely need this flexibility.

The Jamestown YMCA is eligible to distribute pick-up meals all summer in Falconer because the U.S. Department of Agriculture classifies it as a rural community (which it is) – the notion being that in rural communities, families often have to travel much further to reach traditional summer meal sites.

It makes a lot of sense. Imagine driving 30 minutes to bring your child to a meal site, and repeating that trip twice a day, 5 or 7 days a week. For most parents, the time, cost and hassle just don’t add up. Their lives don’t work that way. No Kid Hungry estimates that pre-pandemic, 6 out of 7 kids who may have needed free summer meals nationwide were missing out on the program.

What’s preventing parents in more towns from being able to pick-up multiple meals to bring home to kids is the way the USDA and states define what is and isn’t a rural community, and which communities have access to traditional meal sites.

We’ve seen how successful this program can be. During the pandemic, the federal government issued waivers that let school districts, nonprofits and community organizations all across the country – rural and urban alike – pivot to pick-up meals when it was deemed unsafe to have children gathering. The number of meals served more than tripled that year, with rural communities leading the growth. But since those pandemic waivers expired after last summer, only a relatively small number of rural communities have been allowed to carry the non-congregate program forward.

The USDA has an opportunity this fall to change that. The federal agency can use its final rulemaking process to thoughtfully re-examine the eligibility guidelines and offer clearer, more accurate guidance that better reflects the experience of rural communities – reaching far more kids with summer meals.

We know these grab-and-go and delivery meal programs work. Now is the time to expand this program to reach as many kids as we possibly can. All we have to do is embrace the simple notion that no child should face hunger when we have the tools to prevent it.