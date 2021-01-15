Another Voice: Eviction moratorium hurts women landlords like me

In New York, an eviction moratorium prohibiting landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment has been extended to May 1. Advocates of this extension have focused on the benefit it holds for tenants who would otherwise lose their homes. What is missing from the discussion, however, is the impact the eviction moratorium is having on landlords – minority landlords in particular, and especially female landlords.

I should know. I’m a landlord myself. I rent out three units in my turn-of-the-century Victorian house to cover my mortgage, while I live off the income from my job at a nonprofit.

At least that was the plan.

Things are looking pretty grim in light of the extension to the eviction moratorium. Two of my tenants moved out in November. The tenant in the remaining unit still pays on time, but with the prolonged eviction ban, I don’t know if he will continue to do so. Now I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place: Do I go without rent for months? Or do I run the risk of housing nonpaying tenants?

Other New Yorkers running rental businesses are in similar or worse situations. I talked to a few female landlords, part of the New York Landlords Facebook group, and here’s what they had to say: