Another Voice: Eviction moratorium hurts women landlords like me

In New York, an eviction moratorium prohibiting landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment has been extended to May 1. Advocates of this extension have focused on the benefit it holds for tenants who would otherwise lose their homes. What is missing from the discussion, however, is the impact the eviction moratorium is having on landlords – minority landlords in particular, and especially female landlords.
I should know. I’m a landlord myself. I rent out three units in my turn-of-the-century Victorian house to cover my mortgage, while I live off the income from my job at a nonprofit.
At least that was the plan.
Things are looking pretty grim in light of the extension to the eviction moratorium. Two of my tenants moved out in November. The tenant in the remaining unit still pays on time, but with the prolonged eviction ban, I don’t know if he will continue to do so. Now I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place: Do I go without rent for months? Or do I run the risk of housing nonpaying tenants?
Other New Yorkers running rental businesses are in similar or worse situations. I talked to a few female landlords, part of the New York Landlords Facebook group, and here’s what they had to say:
Vanie Mangal, 30, from Queens, the daughter of an immigrant mother, has her life savings in her one rental property. She says that one of her tenants hasn’t paid since March, but hasn’t lost their job and keeps buying new things. Her second tenant moved out in early November while still owing her a year’s worth of rent. “Canceling rent will likely result in me losing my home,” Vanie says.
Another landlady from Cayuga County, Christina Wilkinson, 30, who has worked several jobs in order to acquire her rentals, had tenants stop paying rent for five months, claiming that they’d lost their job, which turned out to be a lie. When asked what the eviction moratorium meant to her, Christina said: “Day care and two mortgages are not doable for very long. Terrible position the government has put us all in.”
Elizabeth VanEps, 39, a landlady from Gloversville and a single mother, says that eviction moratorium would mean “inability to pay for my taxes or water on the property which I also live in,” as she is still required to repair and maintain the rental property at her cost if something breaks.
These delays risk destroying the hard-earned fortune of female entrepreneurs and landlords, in New York and across the United States. Policy makers should consider how prolonged eviction moratorium will affect all of their constituencies, including landlords, whose families will suffer the consequences of lost income and bankruptcy.
Jen Sidorova, a native Buffalonian, is a policy analyst for Reason Foundation, a Libertarian think tank.