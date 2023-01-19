Another Voice: Everyone should learn CPR

Just 11 days after suffering a cardiac arrest, NFL player Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital and has demonstrated a remarkable recovery. His seemingly miraculous survival can be attributed to one thing: the early cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) he received on the field.

Under normal circumstances, the heart pumps blood throughout the body, allowing oxygen and nutrients to reach organs and tissues. When the heart stops pumping blood, there are devastating consequences. For one, the brain begins shutting down when its needs are not met, causing victims to lose consciousness. If the brain continues to be starved, death often results within minutes.

When rescuers perform CPR, they assume the role of the heart. Chest compressions pump blood throughout the body and help supply vital organs the oxygen and nutrients needed for survival. Hamlin’s remarkable recovery was only possible because medical staff were able to provide CPR quickly. Cardiac arrests during professional sporting events have happened before. Soccer players Christian Eriksen and Fabrice Muamba both collapsed on the field. Hockey player Jay Bouwmeester was on the bench when he went into cardiac arrest. All three survived, due almost entirely to rescuers being able to provide immediate care.

Hundreds of thousands of people die from cardiac arrest annually in the United States – more than the number of people killed from car accidents, firearms and the flu combined. Tragically, rates of cardiac arrest survival are low, and a big reason behind this is that not everyone receives immediate CPR from bystanders. The key challenge is that professional help (i.e. EMS) cannot always arrive before the brain and other organs have suffered irreversible injury – in other words, when seconds count, EMS is minutes away. Thus, bystanders’ actions can contribute greatly to victims’ survival. Estimates suggest cardiac arrest survival decreases roughly 10% each minute CPR is not provided.

I urge everyone to take a class or even just be familiar with how to perform CPR. And, if you are trained in CPR, I encourage you to teach CPR to others. Few things that are so easy to learn, yet have such a tremendous impact. Currently, there is a big focus on “hands-only CPR”, which involves providing only chest compressions until professional help arrives. Schools should ensure CPR awareness is part of their curriculum; health care organizations or public safety agencies should take an active role in teaching CPR within communities. A world where everyone is CPR-trained would likely see hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of additional cardiac arrest survivors.

Researcher Aditya C. Shekhar is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.