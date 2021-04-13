Another Voice: Every adult has a role in preventing child abuse

April is National Child Abuse Prevention month. As we enter the second year of challenging circumstances surrounding Covid-19, it is important to recognize the need to remain vigilant when it comes to ensuring our children are safe and free from harm. As many children remain somewhat isolated with limited access to trusted adults, each of us has a duty to take action if we see something amiss.

A recent Associated Press analysis found more than 400,000 fewer child welfare concerns reported during the pandemic nationally, with 200,000 fewer child abuse and neglect investigations and assessments compared with the same time period of 2019. That represents a decrease of 18% in total reports and investigations.

Across New York State, reports of child abuse decreased by 50% at the start of the pandemic. Those numbers are on the rise, but they are below two years ago.

This is concerning for a variety of reasons. If cases go unreported, children are not receiving help and are continuing to live in unsafe environments, with the potential for abuse to continue.