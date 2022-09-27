Another Voice: Even a partially saved Great Northern can still be internationally significant

This week I’ve watched the hacking away of the Great Northern grain elevator from my bedroom window in the Old First Ward. The demolition itself is the best evidence of the building’s strength; contrary to ADM’s court testimony, nothing happened when parts of the north wall, bins and pieces of the workhouse framing were removed. The building didn’t collapse. And it won’t, unless a collapse is engineered by ADM.

I have been teaching in the Department of Architecture at the University at Buffalo since 1985. Preservation is not my field, but I applaud the Campaign for Greater Buffalo and Preservation Buffalo Niagara for continuing the fight to save the Great Northern.

We have heard many reasons why this grain elevator should be saved. While local historical significance is important, let me offer a bigger picture. The Great Northern, a unique type of grain elevator, is important on the national and world stage. Its location on the Buffalo River makes it an icon of the architecturally significant collection of grain silos, which label Buffalo as the "elevator capital" of America. Why can’t we build upon this unique aspect of our city and recognize it as an asset rather than an eyesore?

A number of local citizens have been developing a long-term proposal to list all the remaining Buffalo grain elevators as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The collection meets the qualifications for this application. Given their architectural and cultural status globally, they have a good chance for the designation, but the process will take several years.

The Great Northern is a key part of this collection. As the only existing steel bin/brick box elevator, it shows the ways that grain silos transformed, which made the mass production of food and its circulation on a global scale possible. Don’t we want to celebrate Buffalo’s role in this? (And let’s not forget that Buffalo is the place where the mechanized grain elevator was invented).

Imagine the possibilities that World Heritage Site status of this collection would bring to Buffalo. For example, we would be eligible for new funding that would allow us to set up a dot-to-dot "park" among the various grain elevators. What a great way to attract visitors who want to experience something new!

Losing this building would be a long term-blunder; it would show that Buffalo does not recognize its most important treasures even while the larger world does.

The demolition of the Great Northern must be stopped now. A restoration corporation should be set up to facilitate the process.

If even a few sections of this structure are saved, there is the possibility of framing what was once there. That could be quite amazing. A half Great Northern is better than no Great Northern at all.

Beth Tauke is associate professor in the Department of Architecture, School of Architecture and Planning at the University at Buffalo.