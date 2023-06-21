Last week I was in Houghton Park watching my grandson play flag football. I was approached by a young woman and her family asking me where the bathroom facilities were.

I informed the young woman that to my knowledge there were no bathroom facilities or port-a-potties in the park. She informed me that in one week she was planning a family picnic in the park and was concerned that there were no bathroom facilities.

The young woman was not alone in her concerns. Looking around the park I observed over 100 people in the park – guys playing basketball, families enjoying a weekend barbecue, flag football players and their fans, walkers and joggers.

There is a large fieldhouse in the park, but locals indicated the fieldhouse is vacant and its bathrooms are in need of repair. Somewhat puzzled by the situation, I asked a few neighbors about the absence of facilities and they indicated that their inquiries to the city have not been addressed.

I called Mayor Byron Brown’s office to request that the city place port-a-potties in the park. I had to leave a message, because my call was not answered by a person. I requested a call back but did not receive a response. Two days later, I called the mayor’s office and this time explained my concerns to a staff person. I was turfed to the Parks and Recreation Department.

On Saturday, I was back in Houghton Park. The park was again filled with people. I was surprised and frankly angry that there were no port-a-potties. In my opinion, clean bathroom facilities should be an essential service available in all parks. I asked myself what would be the root cause of this deficiency at Houghton Park.

Is it indifference, lack of oversight or finances that underlie this problem? We read every day about social and economic disparities in health care, education and housing. I visit many suburban parks that are all equipped with gender specific port-a-potties or facilities with bathrooms. It seems to me that the people living in the Houghton Park neighborhood suffer from a major disparity of not having sanitary facilities in their neighborhood park.

In my professional life, I have always viewed a complaint as a gift and an opportunity for improvement. Here’s hoping our elected officials can deliver for the Houghton Park community.

Dennis R. Horrigan, of Buffalo, is a health care consultant.