Another Voice: ErieNet should prioritize bridging the digital divide

We must both provide direct broadband service where we have the ability and invest in the infrastructure needed for better connectivity to attract private providers to fill the gaps. Increased service will reduce cost, broaden access and level the playing field.

While our libraries are a great resource, many still face barriers – transportation and otherwise – to accessing those spaces and their public internet. Delivering broadband closer to homes and businesses in Broadway-Fillmore reduces those barriers.

For the first time in nearly a century, Broadway-Fillmore has seen population growth, fueled largely by new Americans. As my friend County Legislator Howard Johnson pointed out, when it comes to internet service in these parts of the City of Buffalo, there is only one act in town. I recognize that federal, state and county government must attract internet providers to rural areas, too. But in order to build on and accelerate the growth we’re seeing on the East Side, Broadway-Fillmore must be a top priority.

I applaud Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on his great accomplishment in the creation of ErieNet, now on its way as an established corporation for fiber-optic network. The county executive has been fighting for this for quite some time and I look forward to partnering with him to make accessible broadband internet a reality in the urban core of our region.

Mitchell P. Nowakowski represents the Fillmore District in the Buffalo Common Council.