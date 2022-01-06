Another Voice: ErieNet should prioritize bridging the digital divide

In 2022, reliable internet service for homes and businesses is not just important – it is essential. The Covid-19 pandemic has presented challenges in schools and the workplace that could only be met with digital accessibility at home.
Where internet service lacks, people suffer. Access to so much, including social services, government, employment and education, all depend on residents having equitable access to the digital world.
In just the past year, federal, state, county and city governments have all announced plans to deliver broadband internet to areas in Buffalo and Western New York that remain woefully underserved. When we consider how to rebuild and advance our neighborhoods, we must consider that broadband is perhaps one of the most critical building blocks to that success.
I believe that ErieNet, and the commitment to broadband access, has the potential to transform the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood for the better.
Broadway-Fillmore has been identified as a “digital desert,” meaning the 14212 ZIP code is one of the most disenfranchised in the entire region. Affordable, dependable internet access is a critical factor in re-attracting business investment on Broadway, repopulating neighborhoods and supporting longtime residents.
We must both provide direct broadband service where we have the ability and invest in the infrastructure needed for better connectivity to attract private providers to fill the gaps. Increased service will reduce cost, broaden access and level the playing field.
While our libraries are a great resource, many still face barriers – transportation and otherwise – to accessing those spaces and their public internet. Delivering broadband closer to homes and businesses in Broadway-Fillmore reduces those barriers.
For the first time in nearly a century, Broadway-Fillmore has seen population growth, fueled largely by new Americans. As my friend County Legislator Howard Johnson pointed out, when it comes to internet service in these parts of the City of Buffalo, there is only one act in town. I recognize that federal, state and county government must attract internet providers to rural areas, too. But in order to build on and accelerate the growth we’re seeing on the East Side, Broadway-Fillmore must be a top priority.
I applaud Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on his great accomplishment in the creation of ErieNet, now on its way as an established corporation for fiber-optic network. The county executive has been fighting for this for quite some time and I look forward to partnering with him to make accessible broadband internet a reality in the urban core of our region.
Mitchell P. Nowakowski represents the Fillmore District in the Buffalo Common Council.