Another Voice: Erie County support for culturals helps Buffalo thrive

Tourists who come to Buffalo say it is the surprising abundance of cool things to do that makes them fall for our region and make plans to come back again. They are taken with what residents like me are lucky enough to enjoy year-round.

As president and CEO of Erie County’s official tourism promotion agency, this reality makes me love my job at Visit Buffalo Niagara. It is also why I am writing in support of the new county budget that legislators are set to vote on next month.

The spending allotted for cultural organizations and nonprofit organizations is critical. They are one key to continuing to draw the tourists who spend an average of $1.8 billion in Erie County, according to a 2021 study by the company Tourism Economics. Studies also show that tourists who prioritize cultural attractions spend more time and money in the destinations they visit.

This infusion helps Buffalo’s economy thrive.

People come for our art, architecture, outdoors and sports. All of those experiences are magnified by the presence of our unique collection of museums, nonprofits, cultural attractions and their stories – from the creative walking tours of Explore Buffalo to the history and music of the Colored Musicans Club and Museum, the new plays debuting at Alleyway Theatre, the waterfront rides on the Heritage Carousel and the print art and workshops at WNY Book Arts Collaborative.

Together they all help us show off the unique diversity of Buffalo. The mission of Visit Buffalo Niagara – to transform our community by inspiring visitors and locals to discover Buffalo – wouldn’t be possible without them.

Our tourist numbers have continued to rise and nearly reach the record pre-pandemic levels. During the past two years, we heard from many of our local businesses that they realize, even more so now, the importance of our visitor economy.

Cultural nonprofit organizations are what help visitors see Buffalo as a bucket-list destination. When tour group visitors come to the end of their trips, their feedback repeats a theme that has become familiar to the staff at Visit Buffalo Niagara.

After stops to see things like theater performances, the canal boat building at Canalside and the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site mansion and museum, they tell us Buffalo is more than they were ever expecting.

They are utterly surprised. They tell us they need to come back again.

We have our rich array of cultural organizations to thank. They deserve the credit – and enough financial support to continue to make our city on the lake shine.

Tell your county legislator that you support funding for cultural attractions.

Patrick Kaler is president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.