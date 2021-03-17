Another Voice: Erie County should be bold, yet prudent, with federal aid

The adoption into law of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 heralds the impending recovery for which we have waited for so long.
The original CARES Act stimulus funding for many municipalities and individuals has been depleted.
Day care subsidies have been exhausted, many unemployed Americans were about to lose their unemployment benefits, and the second round of $600 per person stimulus payments approved in December 2020 have been spent.
But more help is on the way. Erie County stands to gain $178.3 million in stimulus funding from the federal government’s latest relief package. So now the question becomes: what do we do with it?
We owe it to ourselves to develop a plan that is both bold and prudent. That might seem oxymoronic. But it’s not. Let me explain.
First, the prudent part – just as 9/11 changed our world forever, so has this pandemic. The only difference is that we have yet to fully realize what our “new normal” will look like.
We don’t know if there will be a permanent reduction in sales tax revenue and if so, how much this will cost us.
Similarly, we also do not know the future of state and federal aid in the post-pandemic environment or the impacts on the county from the state’s budget deficit. Until we know the answers to these things, we must avoid the temptation to spend our one-shot federal money on recurring expenses. That would only lead to possible future pain resulting from budget shortfalls.
Now, for the bold part.
Prior to the pandemic, Erie County was considering a number of ambitious proposals to invest in our community’s future. While many of these projects enjoyed widespread support in principle, the problem was always going to be finding the money.
This new federal stimulus could be the solution to the problem. In his State of the County Address in 2019, County Executive Mark Poloncarz proposed a county-owned broadband internet network he called ErieNet.
If the pandemic has shown us anything, it is the value of affordable, reliable internet service for those of us working at home or educating our children at home. Such a system would also make us attractive to businesses looking to relocate here.
This is a sound use for money we weren’t counting on, but need. And it will ensure that if we are ever to return to a public health crisis, we will be more resilient and prepared.
We plan during the best of times so we are prepared for the worst. With earnest conversation that isn’t hyperpartisan, Erie County can be a model for many others. I, for one, look forward to the discussion.
Kevin R. Hardwick, a Democrat, represents the City of Tonawanda in the Erie County Legislature.