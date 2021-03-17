Another Voice: Erie County should be bold, yet prudent, with federal aid

The adoption into law of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 heralds the impending recovery for which we have waited for so long.

The original CARES Act stimulus funding for many municipalities and individuals has been depleted.

Day care subsidies have been exhausted, many unemployed Americans were about to lose their unemployment benefits, and the second round of $600 per person stimulus payments approved in December 2020 have been spent.

But more help is on the way. Erie County stands to gain $178.3 million in stimulus funding from the federal government’s latest relief package. So now the question becomes: what do we do with it?

We owe it to ourselves to develop a plan that is both bold and prudent. That might seem oxymoronic. But it’s not. Let me explain.

First, the prudent part – just as 9/11 changed our world forever, so has this pandemic. The only difference is that we have yet to fully realize what our “new normal” will look like.

We don’t know if there will be a permanent reduction in sales tax revenue and if so, how much this will cost us.