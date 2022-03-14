Another Voice: Equal Pay Day reminds us of women’s unfair burden

As the leading advocate for issues affecting women in our region, the Western New York Women’s Foundation has called upon the governor and State Legislature to take bold steps in the 2023 budget to drive essential funding to support higher wages for child care workers and make progress toward universal child care.

The National Women’s Law Center and the Center on Poverty & Social Policy at Columbia University recently released new research quantifying the impact child care for all could have on women's lifetime earnings and retirement security.

According to the report, expanding access to high-quality child care would raise the earnings ratio between women and men ages 25 to 64 with children under age 13 by 9%. That 9% would represent the equivalent of nine to 12 years of recent progress in narrowing this gender gap.

Furthermore, by the age of retirement, a lifetime of affordable child care would mean women with two children would have about $160 per month in additional cash flow from increased private savings and Social Security benefits.

High-quality, affordable child care that ensures child care providers receive a living wage can lift our economy, our workforce and help close the striking gender and racial pay gaps.

On Equal Pay Day, let’s remember: When we invest in women, we lift the entire community.

Sheri Scavone is chief executive officer of the Western New York Women’s Foundation.