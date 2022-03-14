Another Voice: Equal Pay Day reminds us of women’s unfair burden

March 15 marks “Equal Pay Day,” a date symbolizing how far into the new year women must work to earn what men in comparative positions earned in the previous year. Far from a day to celebrate, this date highlights our pervasive gender, racial and socioeconomic injustices, and the devaluation of essential occupations predominantly filled by women.
On average, white women in the U.S. who work full time are paid 83 cents for every dollar paid to white men. Compared to non-Hispanic, white males, the wage gap for Black women is 63 cents. For Native women it’s 60 cents, and for Latinas it’s 57 cents. Collectively, working women lose out on more than $500 billion a year.
Further suppressing women’s earnings, essential occupations such as child care and home care rank among the lowest 2% of paying jobs. These are jobs filled predominantly by women, particularly women of color.
Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic disproportionately affected women because women assume a majority of child-rearing responsibilities and hold two-thirds of all heavily impacted, minimum wage jobs. Moms earn 71 cents for every dollar paid to fathers, which translates to a loss of $16,000 annually. Because of this gap, when schools closed, more moms stayed home.
Solutions to the gender pay gap do exist. Many solutions are directly entwined with providing more support to essential, predominantly female-held occupations, and providing affordable child care so women can work.
As the leading advocate for issues affecting women in our region, the Western New York Women’s Foundation has called upon the governor and State Legislature to take bold steps in the 2023 budget to drive essential funding to support higher wages for child care workers and make progress toward universal child care.
The National Women’s Law Center and the Center on Poverty & Social Policy at Columbia University recently released new research quantifying the impact child care for all could have on women's lifetime earnings and retirement security.
According to the report, expanding access to high-quality child care would raise the earnings ratio between women and men ages 25 to 64 with children under age 13 by 9%. That 9% would represent the equivalent of nine to 12 years of recent progress in narrowing this gender gap.
Furthermore, by the age of retirement, a lifetime of affordable child care would mean women with two children would have about $160 per month in additional cash flow from increased private savings and Social Security benefits.
High-quality, affordable child care that ensures child care providers receive a living wage can lift our economy, our workforce and help close the striking gender and racial pay gaps.
On Equal Pay Day, let’s remember: When we invest in women, we lift the entire community.
Sheri Scavone is chief executive officer of the Western New York Women’s Foundation.