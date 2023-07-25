Popular among some environmentalists is the notion that, as a group, Bible-believing Christians care little about keeping the natural world habitable for humans and the other creatures that depend on it. In other words, as the saying goes, “Christians are so Heavenly-minded that they are of no Earthly good.”

That claim is, regrettably, true to some degree. Yale Climate Communications claims that “more than a third of white evangelicals in the U.S. are doubtful about climate change.” The natural environment is not stressed in most books about the Christian life or discipleship studies. In my experience, it is seldom mentioned from church pulpits.

This is unfortunate, because neglect of the environment conflicts with both common decency and the Christian Bible. How can we claim to “love others as God loves us” (John 15:12) if we “muddy the streams” (Ezek 34:18) they depend on? Psalm 104 dwells at length on God’s love for human and non-human life. John 3:16, the most well-known verse of all, announces that God the Father sent Jesus to save “the world,” referring not just to humanity, but to the entire physical universe. According to Genesis 2:15, God placed humans on Earth to “tend and keep” it, and the Bible follows that general command with scores of more specific commands about humane treatment of animals, soil conservation, wildlife management, caring for future generations and responsible farming. After the Great Flood documented in Genesis, God affirmed His care for all species, emphasizing not once or twice, but fully eight times that His “covenant” was between Himself and “every living creature.”

In recognition of God’s love for everything God made, millions of Christians serve as advocates and activists for a healthy, supportive environment. An internet search on the phrase “Christian creation care” yields roughly 1,900 results, including links to dozens of expressly Christian organizations devoted to care for Earth, including Creation Justice Ministries, Care of Creation, A Rocha, Lausanne/World Evangelical Alliance Creation Care Network, Young Evangelicals for Climate Action, and the Evangelical Environmental Network. Besides those, most large Christian denominations actively support environmentalism through their own committees and programs, such as the Mennonite Creation Care Network, (Methodist) United Women in Faith, Lutherans Restoring Creation and many others. Less formal organizations also exist, such as Facebook’s Creation Care Church, and the Wild Church Network. Then, too, thousands of Christians contribute to non-religious environmental organizations. For instance, I volunteer for Citizens Climate Lobby, which features seven Christian “Action Teams,” each composed of members of a particular denomination.

No one can deny that everyone must care better for nature. Our heat-trapping fossil fuel pollution, plastic waste, carcinogenic chemical discharges, resource depletion and other environmental abuses are conspiring together in a polycrisis that threatens all we hold dear. My prayer is that all people of faith, and those of no faith, would gain inspiration from each other to live responsibly on this incredible planet.