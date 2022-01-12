Another Voice: Entertainment and nature can coexist at Outer Harbor

As a child growing up in South Buffalo in the 1970s, I remember the Outer Harbor vividly from outings with my father to go fishing. Accessibility was terrible. Fuhrmann Boulevard was a mess. There weren’t any trails or boardwalks like there are now. The water was murky. Obviously, we caught and released!
Fast forward 40 years and look at what we have now, and more importantly what we will have in the future.
Recently, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, Rep. Brian Higgins and Councilman Chris Scanlon took sledgehammers to the eyesore Terminal B building as part of a ceremony for a new park and amphitheater on the Outer Harbor.
This area of our beautiful waterfront is one of the last remaining eyesores on the 4-mile stretch of Outer Harbor. Sandwiched between Buffalo Harbor State Park, bike paths, pocket parks and Wilkeson Pointe, the Terminal B area is no-man zone. It’s like the dilapidated house on a nice street that nobody wants. It’s fenced off with invasive plants and debris. It’s the most uninviting area of our beautiful waterfront.
Now, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. plans for an amphitheater, bike paths and eco-friendly plantings that will make this area one of the nicest on the Outer Harbor.
There is plenty of space on the Outer Harbor for nature, entertainment and business to coexist.
You have to give credit to a business like Charlie’s Boatyard Restaurant for taking a leap of faith and making a substantial investment on the water’s edge. Shouldn’t they be able to profit from the potential customers that this amphitheater will bring?
As far as nature, look at the recently announced $14 million investment that the ECHDC is going to make at Slip 3 near Wilkeson Pointe. This area will become a wetland where fish and wildlife can congregate. I once saw two wolves and a snowy owl there.
Higgins just announced more funding for Buffalo Museum of Science’s Tifft Nature Preserve, where they will make their trails ADA-compliant to bring more nature enthusiasts to the preserve.
Our local environmental advocates do tremendous work. They deserve credit for their decadeslong efforts to clean up the contaminants from Lake Erie and the Buffalo River. We wouldn’t have the beautiful waterfront we have now if it weren’t for them.
Due to their efforts, President Lyndon Johnson’s boat ride on Lake Erie and the Buffalo River in 1966 started the removal of contaminants from both bodies of water. Recently, it was reported by The News’ Jerry Zremski that the Environmental Protection Agency may remove the Buffalo River from its “area of concern” status.