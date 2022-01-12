Another Voice: Entertainment and nature can coexist at Outer Harbor

As a child growing up in South Buffalo in the 1970s, I remember the Outer Harbor vividly from outings with my father to go fishing. Accessibility was terrible. Fuhrmann Boulevard was a mess. There weren’t any trails or boardwalks like there are now. The water was murky. Obviously, we caught and released!

Fast forward 40 years and look at what we have now, and more importantly what we will have in the future.

Recently, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, Rep. Brian Higgins and Councilman Chris Scanlon took sledgehammers to the eyesore Terminal B building as part of a ceremony for a new park and amphitheater on the Outer Harbor.

This area of our beautiful waterfront is one of the last remaining eyesores on the 4-mile stretch of Outer Harbor. Sandwiched between Buffalo Harbor State Park, bike paths, pocket parks and Wilkeson Pointe, the Terminal B area is no-man zone. It’s like the dilapidated house on a nice street that nobody wants. It’s fenced off with invasive plants and debris. It’s the most uninviting area of our beautiful waterfront.

Now, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. plans for an amphitheater, bike paths and eco-friendly plantings that will make this area one of the nicest on the Outer Harbor.