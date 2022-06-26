Another Voice: Ensuring East Buffalo businesses flourish Into the future

Last month, a white supremacist tried to stifle East Buffalo's future with an act of terror, targeting Black New Yorkers in a Black neighborhood where the most severe physical, emotional, and cultural trauma could be wrought. Now, it’s on us as a community to ensure that hate will not triumph, nor will it prevent the continued growth and vibrancy of a resilient Black neighborhood. Most importantly, it’s critical that we not only help Black-owned businesses recover, but that we provide them the resources they need to thrive long-term. Here’s how:

First, we need to ensure that trusted community partners with strong and proven relationships with local businesses lead efforts to support the neighborhood’s recovery. In the months ahead, there will be an infusion of capital flowing into the East Side of Buffalo. This is important and critical to protecting the future of the neighborhood, but it’s essential that support coming from outside the community – no matter how well-intentioned – does not interfere with local relationships, local business ecosystems, and local networks that have sustained this neighborhood for generations. Recovery efforts must be community-driven and meaningfully deployed in a way that targets local businesses immediately and deliberately.

Second, financial relief that stabilizes Black-owned businesses is certainly needed now more than ever, and there are several excellent local funds and partnerships driving capital to these businesses to help keep their doors open. But, as time passes and recovery funds are depleted, these businesses cannot be forgotten. As generational businesses located in one of the most historically segregated neighborhoods, they will forever face an uphill battle when it comes to expanding their capacity. Funds and financial supporters need to help these businesses access stabilization relief now, but they also need to consider connecting these businesses to long-term supports, resources, investors and networks that’ll help them flourish in the years ahead and build a resilient and vibrant commercial corridor.

Finally, funds deploying relief to East Buffalo businesses should remain cognizant of where the greatest impact can be created. Recovery and stabilization funds should not be sparing in who they support, however they ought to recognize the downstream benefits that support to businesses and organizations dedicated to improving access to essentials like food, housing, transportation and cultural and historic assets can generate. When funds support generational and community-focused businesses, there is a multiplier effect in impact.

These are some of the criteria we, at LISC, look at when we develop community-based support mechanisms for underserved neighborhoods – including our recently launched SOIL Fund – and time and again, we see them make a profound impact. More than ever, East Buffalo needs support to ensure that this community’s future can be one of opportunity, promise and hope. It’s important that the wishes and long-term needs of the community remain central to that mission.

Tyra Johnson Hux is Western New York operations director for the Local Initiatives Support Corp. Valerie White is senior executive director.