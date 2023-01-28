Another Voice: Energy affordability is at the forefront of New York’s climate agenda 

It’s easy for New Yorkers to lose track of the number of severe weather events labeled “once in a generation.” In the past decade, there have been many, including Hurricanes Irene and Lee, Superstorm Sandy, the record droughts of 2022, and the “once-in-a-generation blizzard” that dumped 80 inches on Buffalo in five days.

Climate change caused by carbon emissions has increased the frequency and severity of these “once-in-a-generation” storms, both here in New York and across the nation. Since 1980, the U.S. has sustained 310 weather and climate disasters with a cumulative cost exceeding an estimated $2.15 trillion.

That’s why Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recent State of the State address prioritized several climate actions that will pave the way for critical investments in a clean energy future, while tackling affordability.

New York State is home to one of the most ambitious climate laws in the country. To build on that strong foundation, Gov. Hochul announced an economy-wide Cap-and-Invest Program that establishes a declining cap on greenhouse gas emissions, generating revenue directly from those responsible for pollution, while limiting the impacts to consumers. The program will limit potential costs to economically vulnerable New Yorkers, invest proceeds to reduce pollutants across communities in an equitable manner, and ensure industries thrive in New York.

DEC and NYSERDA will design a regulatory program setting an annual cap on pollution that will be set lower each year to align with our climate goals, further protect the health of New York’s citizens, and safeguard our environment for years to come.

The revenue will be used to invest in clean, affordable energy across the state, prioritizing the communities that have disproportionately felt the effects of climate change. Money will support the state’s critical investments in climate mitigation, energy efficiency, clean transportation and other innovative projects.

Importantly, a portion of Cap-and-Invest revenue will go right back into New Yorkers’ pockets and be distributed to all New Yorkers to help cover utility bills and energy-efficiency upgrades.

Gov. Hochul also announced near-term relief for New Yorkers struggling to cope with rising energy prices. This includes $200 million in relief for high electric bills to more than 800,000 New York households.

We are also establishing the EmPower Plus Program to help 20,000 low-income families update their homes by adding insulation, upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, and switching from inefficient fossil fuel heating to clean, efficient electric alternatives. New Yorkers that participate will also have access to an Energy Affordability Guarantee, so they never pay more than 6% of their incomes on electricity.

These initiatives demonstrate Gov. Hochul’s commitment to avoiding the costly impacts of climate change, lowering energy costs for hardworking New Yorkers, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and decreasing harmful emissions to improve air quality and public health for all.

Basil Seggos, DEC Commissioner, and Doreen Harris, President and CEO of NYSERDA, who are both also co-chairs of the state’s Climate Action Council.