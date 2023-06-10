In March 2020, 41-year-old Daniel Prude ran out of his brother’s home in an erratic state, suffering a mental health emergency. When the Rochester police arrived, they handcuffed Prude, covered his head in a “spit hood” and pinned him to the ground, facedown. Gasping for breath, Prude pleaded with the cops, to no avail. A week later, he died from complications of asphyxia, caused by the brutal restraint.

What consequences did these officers face? None. They were suspended with pay and never faced charges.

For justice to flourish, everyone must operate on an even playing field. But we can’t have justice as long as those in power aren’t held accountable for their actions.

This lack of accountability is currently attributed to qualified immunity, a legal principle that exempts police officers, corrections officers and other public servants from facing consequences, even for shocking abuse, even for taking a life.

In an effort to right these wrongs here in New York State, Senator Robert Jackson and Assembly Member Pamela Hunter have introduced S182/A710, a bill that would do away with this dangerous doctrine—a play we can all get behind.

Under qualified immunity, plaintiffs must show that government officials violated “clearly established” law to receive damages, meaning that a plaintiff wins only if a prior court found an official liable under a nearly identical fact-pattern. This standard is virtually impossible to meet, and it creates a massive legal hurdle for victims and impacted families.

That would be like running the same play and expecting the exact same penalties, results and external factors every single time.

Decades of violent policing have demolished public trust in law enforcement. The police are unable to do their jobs if the communities they serve don’t trust them. There’s little doubt that police brutality will continue to go unchecked until we address this escalating crisis head-on. That is why ending qualified immunity is such an urgent matter.

Our flawed legal system has shielded government actors who have caused unspeakable harm for far too long. When a state official exploits their power, the people of New York must have a way to hold them accountable in a court of law. And those officials must know that if they act in such a heinous manner, there will be repercussions.

Ending qualified immunity would restore necessary civil rights protections and establish greater trust between officials and the communities they serve. It will make New York more just and safe for everyone. We can’t bring back Prude and other victims of state violence. But what New York’s leaders can do to honor them is pass S182/A70 and show that law enforcement abuse will not be tolerated.