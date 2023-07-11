The U.S. has often been a leader in gender-based discrimination laws, such as Title VII and Title IX. In fact, many countries have modeled their legislation on how the U.S. legal system addresses sexual harassment. To prevent and address gender-based violence in the workplace, the International Labor Organization presented a new international model in 2019 in its Convention on Violence and Harassment, also known as Convention 190.

Shaped by the voices of working women around the world – in concert with unions, employer representatives and governments – Convention 190 is broader than sexual harassment and, instead, addresses gender-based violence and harassment. It goes beyond the workplace and covers anywhere workers are paid – in break rooms, restrooms, parking garages, trainings and through work-related communications.

To truly prevent gender-based violence and harassment, we must do more than just prohibit unlawful conduct. Organizations need to think beyond the anti-discrimination requirements of Title VII, which sets the minimum legal requirements for employers but may not necessarily represent what is actually equitable in the workplace. Convention 190 can inspire us to better prevent gender-based violence and harassment from occurring.

In April of 2023, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration updated the state’s Sexual Harassment Model Policy. Groundbreaking when first established in 2018, the legislation requires a review and update every four years.

With the release of the first U.S. National Plan to End Gender-Based Violence in spring of 2023, the federal government has already committed to think beyond Title VII. For example, the Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau and the ILO Office for the United States and Canada are hosting a series of national and regional meetings at which stakeholders will collaborate on strategies.

As our workplaces have evolved and continue to change, so too must our policies and programs. We have the updated tools to build a world of work free of violence and harassment for all workers — the time to use them is now.