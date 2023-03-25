Millions of Americans – including hundreds of thousands of Western New Yorkers – are even more at risk of food insecurity now that enhanced benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have ended.

Since March 2020, Congress had authorized emergency allotments of SNAP benefits to stimulate the economy and help low-income families mitigate the financial hardships wrought by the pandemic. Now a federal law has ended this additional support, and as of this month, SNAP benefits returned to pre-pandemic levels.

With this change, every SNAP household saw a decrease of at least $95 in monthly SNAP benefits. However, many others are experiencing a more dramatic loss. The biggest impact is on older adults at the minimum benefit level who had their monthly SNAP benefits decrease a shocking 92% from $281 to $23, according to the Food Research & Action Center.

The decision to end emergency allotments has come at a time when Western New Yorkers are still struggling to make ends meet. As the cost of food and fuel remain excessively high, families are facing impossible choices – such as deciding between paying the rent and utilities and putting food on the table. At FeedMore WNY and our network of nearly 400 hunger-relief agencies, we assist food-insecure community members of all ages who are navigating the impossible every day.

With neighbors now receiving drastically less in SNAP benefits, FeedMore WNY and our partner agencies continue to brace for a heightened demand for our programs. Several agencies have already reported increases.

In the last six months, visits to FeedMore WNY’s partner food pantries throughout our service area of Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties have risen by 22%. In some of our more vulnerable neighborhoods, the need is even greater. After the horrific events of May 14, 2022, pantries within a mile of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue experienced a 60% increase in the number of people served.

Hunger-relief organizations such as food banks, meals on wheels programs and other charitable assistance programs cannot meet the magnitude of need alone. Even before the loss of emergency allotments, hunger-relief organizations were overburdened. At FeedMore WNY, our facilities are already far beyond capacity; we currently are renting and borrowing nearly 30,000 square feet of freezer, cooler and dry storage space, and there is no room to hire additional staff, add volunteers or grow programs.

In order to help fight hunger, community members can support their local hunger-relief agencies through donations of food, funds, volunteerism and advocacy. As food insecurity continues to grow, so must all of our efforts to help our neighbors most in need.

Tara A. Ellis is FeedMore WNY president and CEO.