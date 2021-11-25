Another Voice: Employers should prepare to follow vaccine mandate

In less than two months, a vaccine mandate covering approximately 84 million private-sector workers is scheduled to go into effect. The mandate is currently tied up in court, but that could change at any time. This may cause great uncertainty for some, and a basic understanding of the law can help those potentially affected to plan ahead.

Bear in mind that this is meant to explain what the government can do, not what I think it should do.

The baseline rule for vaccine mandates has been virtually unchallenged for more than 100 years. In 1905, a gentleman named Henning Jacobson was convicted of violating a Massachusetts law requiring anyone 21 or older to get vaccinated for smallpox.

Jacobson took his case to the Supreme Court, believing that the state couldn’t compel him to vaccinate. The court disagreed, ruling that states have the power to pass and enforce laws necessary to protect public health, including mandatory vaccination.