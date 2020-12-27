Another Voice: Empire State needs pro-growth reforms, tax relief

As a result of Covid-19, New York City’s economy is experiencing many of the ills that the upstate economy has been suffering from for years: fleeing residents, business closures and job losses. The question is now whether our leaders in Albany do what’s necessary to reform the state’s harsh business climate and revive the state’s frail economy.

Our Fast Forward agenda, which was released in September, outlined a number of pro-growth policies that would benefit not only upstate communities but every corner of the state. Proposals including reducing tax rates for localities with fewer than 1 million residents, enacting a five-year moratorium on the outdated Scaffold Law, and expanding cellular and broadband access are examples of measures that will help New York turn the tide during this economic crisis.

Leaders in Albany would be wise to embrace a pro-growth mindset and do so quickly. Now that countless employers and employees across the state are working remotely, they’re realizing they don’t have to live here. While many residents will undoubtedly join the 1 million New Yorkers who’ve fled over the last 10 years, those who can’t afford to leave will be left to shoulder the nation’s largest state and local tax burden. There’s nothing fair or just about that likely scenario.