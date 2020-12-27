Another Voice: Empire State needs pro-growth reforms, tax relief

As a result of Covid-19, New York City’s economy is experiencing many of the ills that the upstate economy has been suffering from for years: fleeing residents, business closures and job losses. The question is now whether our leaders in Albany do what’s necessary to reform the state’s harsh business climate and revive the state’s frail economy.
Our Fast Forward agenda, which was released in September, outlined a number of pro-growth policies that would benefit not only upstate communities but every corner of the state. Proposals including reducing tax rates for localities with fewer than 1 million residents, enacting a five-year moratorium on the outdated Scaffold Law, and expanding cellular and broadband access are examples of measures that will help New York turn the tide during this economic crisis.
Leaders in Albany would be wise to embrace a pro-growth mindset and do so quickly. Now that countless employers and employees across the state are working remotely, they’re realizing they don’t have to live here. While many residents will undoubtedly join the 1 million New Yorkers who’ve fled over the last 10 years, those who can’t afford to leave will be left to shoulder the nation’s largest state and local tax burden. There’s nothing fair or just about that likely scenario.
For more than a decade, Unshackle Upstate has sounded the alarm that New York State’s tax policies are simply unsustainable. They place nearly insurmountable burdens on taxpayers and employers. A fact highlighted by Empire Center’s E.J. McMahon in his paper “One State, Two Stories.” McMahon points out that since the Great Recession, only three states – Connecticut, Wyoming and West Virginia – have had lower private sector job creation rates than upstate as of the spring of 2019.
Statewide, roughly one in four small businesses remain closed since January 2020, according to an analysis from Opportunity Insights – a joint effort between Harvard University, Brown University and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. No matter where you live or your political affiliation, these data points are simply devastating.
Policy makers must look to reinvigorate the economy by rejecting burdensome tax hikes and making pro-growth investment. Investing in fixing aging roads, bridges and broadband access as efficiently and economically as possible would be a good start. But we can’t stop there.
With the start of the legislative session on the horizon, reforming New York’s business climate and providing meaningful tax relief to struggling residents must be main priorities. It’s time to rebuild our aging infrastructure, revive our small businesses and reclaim our status as the Empire State.
Justin Wilcox is executive director of Unshackle Upstate.