Another Voice: Emissions reduction and job creation go hand-in-hand

When the headline reads; “Energy Companies, Business and Labor Groups in Agreement … ,” some people will naturally take pause. It’s no secret that business and labor often don’t see eye to eye.

Labor’s focus will always be on the workers – we aren’t often on the same page with big companies – but we have been able to work through our differences on one of the biggest challenges of our lifetimes, addressing climate change.

Combating climate change while protecting workers is a top priority for the union movement, which is why the New York State AFL-CIO, along with our affiliate, the Building and Construction Trades Council, worked with the Independent Power Producers of New York and The Business Council of New York State to come up with ways we can advance New York State’s Clean Energy Goals in a responsible way. We’ve agreed on seven key principles that will achieve that goal.

We must be mindful of the impacts these changes will have on energy consumers and businesses, but also on the workforce.

As labor’s representative on the Climate Action Council, which is charged with developing the scoping plan of recommendations to meet these targets, I have been very clear that to be successful, we must ensure we protect workers while investing in good family-sustaining union jobs. But beyond that, we must also ensure a just transition as envisioned by New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).

It is projected that to meet our climate goals, as many as 211,000 jobs will be created. We also know that some positions will be eliminated. While fewer positions will be eliminated than created, we must ensure displaced workers are reemployed in newly created positions at the same or greater wages and benefits.

One of our seven key principles ensures that clean energy investment programs create and retain high-quality union jobs while also including labor provisions, job standards, and the retraining of workers, all vital for a just transition.

Prevailing wage, project labor agreements, labor peace and Buy American provisions were enacted in the 2021 state budget for renewable energy systems. These same quality-based contracting and labor standards should be required as we advance the state’s clean energy goals.

Additionally, the scoping plan must ensure a skilled and productive workforce by prioritizing apprenticeships and training, and by identifying revenue streams to fund these programs. This is vital to protect the livelihoods of workers and the communities that are negatively affected by these changes.

The CLCPA, passed in 2019, is among the most ambitious climate laws in the country. We are on a path to meet a target of 70% renewable energy by 2030, but the method of achieving a non-emitting energy sector by 2040 and 85% economy-wide greenhouse reductions by 2050 is less clear. As a result, we must use every avenue we can, with all options on the table.

None of this will be easy, but we will continue to be a leader in this effort and work with those who share our vision of seizing on this opportunity to address climate change, invest in our workforce and meet our bold climate goals for the benefit of future generations.

Mario Cilento is president of the New York State AFL-CIO.