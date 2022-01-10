Another Voice: Eliminating filibuster will backfire on Democrats

Perhaps you have heard the saying “Paybacks are hell.”
Apparently, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has not or he has developed a severe case of amnesia given the not-too-distant payback he has had to deal with in his legislative role.
Schumer has pledged to hold a Senate vote soon aimed at changing the Senate’s filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes to move legislation or a nomination forward to an up or down final vote.
New York’s senior senator says the change is necessary to pass a so-called voting rights bill although elements of that legislation appear to run afoul of the 10th Amendment to the Constitution, which reserves to the states any powers not granted to the federal government nor forbidden to the states.
In 2013, Schumer was at the right hand of then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid when he amended Senate rules to eliminate the 60-vote requirement on nominations to the federal district and circuit courts.
Reid was frustrated that President Obama’s judicial nominations were not moving forward quickly enough.
In 2014, Republicans won control of the Senate. Never one to miss an opportunity, then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called up the Reid amendment to the Senate rules and added the language “and nominations to the Supreme Court of the United States.”
Voila! Nominees to the Supreme Court now needed only 51 votes to be confirmed.
What did Schumer and his colleagues on his side of the aisle expect would happen after they set the precedent of changing the filibuster rule?
Were they surprised that Republicans took advantage? Did they think Democrats would control the Senate forever?
Now Schumer, looking nervously over his left shoulder at a potential primary challenge by the far left congresswoman from the Bronx, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, is pushing the Senate to eliminate the filibuster rule on legislation.
Imagine what Republicans will be able to accomplish when they take control of the Senate if there is no ability for Democrats to filibuster legislation.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett are the direct result of previous changes to the filibuster rule.
None of the three would have received the 60 votes needed for confirmation prior to Democrats setting the precedent of changing the filibuster rule. The effect of those three justices on public policy will be felt for decades .
And that, my liberal friends, is why “paybacks are hell.”
Kevin Igoe is the former deputy chief of staff of the Republican National Committee. He is a graduate of Canisius High School and Canisius College.