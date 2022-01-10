Another Voice: Eliminating filibuster will backfire on Democrats

Voila! Nominees to the Supreme Court now needed only 51 votes to be confirmed.

What did Schumer and his colleagues on his side of the aisle expect would happen after they set the precedent of changing the filibuster rule?

Were they surprised that Republicans took advantage? Did they think Democrats would control the Senate forever?

Now Schumer, looking nervously over his left shoulder at a potential primary challenge by the far left congresswoman from the Bronx, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, is pushing the Senate to eliminate the filibuster rule on legislation.

Imagine what Republicans will be able to accomplish when they take control of the Senate if there is no ability for Democrats to filibuster legislation.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett are the direct result of previous changes to the filibuster rule.

None of the three would have received the 60 votes needed for confirmation prior to Democrats setting the precedent of changing the filibuster rule. The effect of those three justices on public policy will be felt for decades .

And that, my liberal friends, is why “paybacks are hell.”

Kevin Igoe is the former deputy chief of staff of the Republican National Committee. He is a graduate of Canisius High School and Canisius College.