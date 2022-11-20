Another Voice: Electric cars are better for both the environment and human health

New York is going electric, and the change cannot come fast enough for our climate and our health. Right now, the state is moving forward with a regulation that would speed the transition from high-emissions, gas-powered cars to pollution-free electric cars.

The state is currently considering the Advanced Clean Cars (ACC) II program; adopting this regulation would make great progress toward cutting climate pollution from the transportation sector, while improving Buffalo’s air quality, and saving New Yorkers money on their commutes when traveling by car is needed.

Buffalo badly needs this change. The exhaust coming out of car tailpipes, a common sight, is making us sick and wreaking havoc on the climate. High levels of ozone and particulate matter pollution harms the health of all of our residents, but particularly at risk are children, the elderly, pregnant people and those living with chronic disease.

Ozone and particle pollution can contribute to a wide range of serious health effects, such as asthma attacks, lung cancer and even premature death. These pollutants are also direct causes of lung disease in previously healthy individuals.

Ease of transportation should not undermine the health of our most vulnerable residents. As a doctor who works in downtown Buffalo with primarily low-income communities, I know firsthand how environment directly affects health. Many of my patients are living with the harmful consequences of their environment, at the intersection of too much bad and not enough good, in neighborhoods with not enough options for healthy and affordable fresh food while they breathe in daily fumes from busy roadways.

The ACC II regulation would require automakers, beginning in 2026, to offer a gradually increasing percentage of zero-emission vehicles within New York’s market, with the eventual goal of 100% of new car and light truck sales being electric by 2035, in accordance with the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act signed into law in 2019. New York is not alone; 21 other states are also charging forward with similar emission reduction goals.

As a city, we rely heavily on gas-powered motor vehicles. We have extremely limited public transit; without the ability to travel by car, the city as a whole remains disconnected. Electric cars are not the only answer. In addition to the state adopting the ACC II program this year, local leaders must work to expand our bus and rail systems and invest in infrastructure so families feel safe walking and biking around their neighborhoods.

I want clean air for myself, for my patients and for my community, and I’m urging New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation to adopt this important program this year.

Dr. Christina Padgett is an assistant clinical professor at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences who works within the departments of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics.