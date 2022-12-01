Another Voice: Electric car fires require special equipment

In Cheektowaga and across all of Western New York, we’re seeing more electric vehicles (EVs) on the road. Charging stations are also proliferating. Tax credits in the inflation Reduction Act, along with tax incentives provided by New York State, are helping to bring EV prices closer to those of gas-powered vehicles. This market will only grow as American manufacturers like Chevy and Ford begin making full-sized EV trucks available.

New York plans to transition to “clean transportation” by 2035. Initiatives like EvolveNY and EV Make-Ready, along with the well-publicized electric school bus plans, are part of the strategy to get us to zero emissions by 2050.

During my tenure on the Cheektowaga Council, the Town Board purchased seven hybrid vehicles. Other municipalities have bought electric vehicles and as well as installed charging stations on their property.

Volunteer fire departments in Cheektowaga have trained for many years on how best to extinguish car fires. This past week there was a serious vehicle fire at the Walden Galleria. That incident did not involve an EV, but with EVs growing as a share of the total vehicle market, fighting EV fires is a matter of when, not if.

Cheektowaga is centrally located and we have a large commuter community that frequents our commercial districts. Our town should be a leader in training and preparedness to extinguish EV fires when they inevitably arise. To that end, I am working with my colleagues to gain support for the purchase of a device engineered to quickly and efficiently extinguish EV fires.

EV fires happen less often than fires in gas-powered cars, but when they do happen, it currently takes more water to put these fires out. EV fires burn hotter and prove more difficult to fight due to the location of the batteries that power these vehicle. Extinguished EVs have been reported to catch fire again in junkyards after initial fires had been put out.

When car fires happen, they are not always at places where a fire hydrant is easily available. Having a device that can use the amount of water available on a fire engine to effectively put out an EV fire makes it easier for the fire department to best respond to an EV emergency. In my view, Cheektowaga and other communities need to make investments in the equipment best-suited to safely extinguish EV fires.

The move to electric vehicles is both necessary and inevitable. As New York State moves toward widespread adoption, part of that transition must be aiding those in the fire service in preparing to deal with EV fires when they happen.

Brian Nowak is a member of the Cheektowaga Town Board.