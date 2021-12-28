Another Voice: Elected officials should make a New Year's resolution for transparency

6. Conduct private executive sessions only on rare occasions, in accordance with the New York State Open Meetings Law. We understand that a motion to hold an executive session to discuss “litigation,” “personnel” or “collective bargaining” is not sufficient, as the Open Meetings Law requires motions to state more information when holding an executive session.

7. Support having our elected members complete and post an Annual Financial Disclosure Form on our government website. (Just as state elected officials do.)

8. While private political party caucus meetings are allowed under the law, agree to not hold such meetings. There is no reason at the local level to hold private political party caucus meetings to discuss political business or public business.

9. Support the public’s right to obtain records and ensure that information regarding the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) is posted in a visible place on your website. Proactively post documents online as much as possible so that the public can access information without having to file a FOIL request. Also, post an easy, fill-in-the-blank form that assists the public in filing a FOIL request by email on our website.