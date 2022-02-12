Another Voice: Education strategies can help overcome pandemic disruptions

Virtually every aspect of formal public education has been catastrophically affected by the pandemic over the last two years. The Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to generate massive logistical and educational complications for schools traditionally accustomed to bureaucratic stability.

What worries us is being forced into a reactive posture as we respond to competing or confusing health-linked policies imposed by different governmental authorities. It is hard to anticipate and reverse the scale of educational damage that will play out over the lifetimes of our youth.

Most schools have persisted in remaining open despite temporary setbacks over the last few weeks. Most have implemented virus testing procedures that allow children to stay in school despite exposure unless they show symptoms or test positive for the virus. This is definitely helpful.

But what about sharpening our focus on educational program initiatives that could help us preserve or improve the quality of learning and instruction? Prospects for enhanced state and federal aid are promising. Here are five proven strategies we can build on right away.