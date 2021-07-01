Another Voice: Education, not guilt, is the focus of Critical Race Theory

I have been studying, writing and teaching on the subject of whiteness and systemic racism – Critical Race Theory – for almost 20 years.

For the critics and detractors, let me share with you what I know and what I do. First, let me start with what Critical Race Theory is not. It is not “white people bad” and “Black people good.” It is not about making the white kids feel personal shame or personal responsibility for all the injustices that Black and brown people have suffered and continue to suffer.

Never in any classroom discussion is it argued that white people do not suffer. No one is saying that all white people are rich or that white people do not know extreme poverty. In fact, I try to avoid using the words “white privilege” and “white supremacy” because they are such loaded, hot-button terms, that often just shut down conversation.

CRT and whiteness studies argue that racism is not the consequence of the actions of individual racists, but that racism is embedded in the systems of our nation: legal, economic, education, religious and political. These systems all purport the myth of equality, but operate in a way that has always benefited whites and continues to do so.