As the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have taught us, sustainability does not simply revolve around climate and the environment, but rather offers a holistic approach to making a more livable planet via improved equity, gender equality, economic opportunity, education, poverty and nutrition.

To accelerate our pace towards achieving these goals we need strategic actions and investments that can reap multiple benefits. Educating the world’s girls is just that. So is Regenerative Agriculture.

That’s why Girls Education Collaborative (GEC) — a nonprofit with a current focus on Tanzania but with distinctly Buffalonian roots — is launching a new pilot initiative, “Garden for the Future: Healthy People, Healthy Planet.” This multiyear initiative will bring together the exciting global work being done in Regenerative Agriculture to the intersection with girls education.

GEC has been collaborating with partners in Tanzania for more than a decade. Our first partnership is the Kitenga Girls Secondary School, where we work with local changemakers to drive social change through the power of girls’ education.

For young women in Tanzania — and around the world — education is hardly a guarantee. Millions of girls are out of school globally because of culturally embedded gender inequality and/or the consequences of extreme poverty and cultural traditions. But girls in school can navigate the dangers of child marriage, FGM, HIV and teen pregnancy that statistically befall their out-of-school sisters.

And yet, for girls who do get an education, they understandably aspire to fields outside of agriculture even though the majority of farming in Africa is done by small farm holders and the majority of those are led by women. Farming is viewed as something "the old people do." Thus there’s a significant dearth of talented young people who want to get into agri-entrepreneurism and agricultural sciences — sectors that potentially have holistic answers to so many of our planetary sustainability needs.

So we’re testing a hypothesis: Can Garden for the Future make agriculture, well, sexy? And at the same time accelerate our progress towards planet restoration?

This school-based project will provide Kitenga students with hands-on learning on how simple yet purposeful regenerative farming based on the principles of permaculture can conserve water, eliminate pesticides and fertilizers, sequester carbon, create healthier topsoil and produce bountiful and varied harvests for improved health. They will not only learn about climate change but what they can do to help avert the true worst of it.

The UN’s latest and fairly alarming IPCC report urges all of us to make significant, even drastic, changes to our way of life in the next 10 years — the “Decade of Action” — or face irreversible consequences to life on this planet. Regenerative agriculture is recognized as a pathway towards this needed change.

The consequential benefits of GEC’s Garden for the Future — not only in terms of creating economic opportunities, gender equity for girls and young women, nutritional and healthy food sources, and an improved arability in the soil, but also in terms of playing a scalable role in reducing global average planetary temperatures — will help heed this urgent clarion call for the Earth. That’s what girls' education has to do with Earth Day.

Anne Wadsworth is the founder and CEO of Buffalo-based Girls Education Collaborative.