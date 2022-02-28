Another Voice: Education in financial literacy should start early

Actively encouraging the habits and practices that lead to long-term financial health has never been more important than it is now.
Covid-19 has altered life in many ways, wreaking significant financial havoc.
• 43% of U.S. residents had a reduction in income, according to a 2021 Prosperity Now report.
• 40% of low-income households were worse financially.
• 50% of low-income households couldn’t cover basic expenses like housing, food and medical care. This exacerbated medical issues, increased late fees and sometimes forced people into predatory lending situations and other unsavory solutions.
Unfortunately, the pandemic revealed that the majority of American adults are poorly equipped to withstand financial emergencies. Some 50% of all Americans would experience financial hardship if they had to cover an emergency expense of $1,000 or less in the next 30 days, according to the 2021 Charles Schwab Financial Literacy Survey.
Additionally, the pandemic intensified economic inequalities, affecting Americans of color more than others.
The need for more rigorous financial education and ongoing counseling is great. We must increase the emphasis on financial health and wellness for all Western New York residents.
A simple way to help future generations with their financial health is requiring schools to teach financial literacy.
Currently, 21 states incorporate financial literacy programming in high schools’ course work. Curriculum and student grade levels vary from state to state. Some states integrate financial literacy as early as kindergarten, which experts believe is the best – albeit most costly – solution.
High school students who are required to take personal finance courses have better average credit scores and lower debt delinquency rates as young adults. As adults, they are more likely to make on-time payments and keep up with their bills.
In the past, parents played a much larger role in shaping teens’ financial knowledge but recent history shows this method is no longer effective due to growing financial complexities along with many parents themselves lacking fundamental financial understanding.
Schools can, and should, play a critical role in financial education but it cannot stop there. Services for adults, like financial education classes, one-on-one financial counseling and outreach programs for vulnerable communities must be widespread and encouraged. Only then can we increase access to economic prosperity and expand economic mobility.