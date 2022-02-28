Another Voice: Education in financial literacy should start early

A simple way to help future generations with their financial health is requiring schools to teach financial literacy.

Currently, 21 states incorporate financial literacy programming in high schools’ course work. Curriculum and student grade levels vary from state to state. Some states integrate financial literacy as early as kindergarten, which experts believe is the best – albeit most costly – solution.

High school students who are required to take personal finance courses have better average credit scores and lower debt delinquency rates as young adults. As adults, they are more likely to make on-time payments and keep up with their bills.

In the past, parents played a much larger role in shaping teens’ financial knowledge but recent history shows this method is no longer effective due to growing financial complexities along with many parents themselves lacking fundamental financial understanding.