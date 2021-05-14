Another Voice: Educating ourselves on race is an ongoing mission

There has been much discussion about the responsibility of our schools toward the teaching of African American history, whether the voices for or against such a curriculum emanate from Congress or the local community.
It is worth noting, however, that we adults, in all probability, were not offered Black history in school or college classes, and that negligence has left far too many of us ignorant of a pivotal ingredient of our nation’s historical core. Responding to that deficit is imperative if our democracy is to thrive with any semblance of compassion and justice.
A crowd of distinguished modern writers have given us award-winning books to expand our knowledge on the subject. For instance, the creation of our Constitution, something most of us think we know something about, is the purview of the monographs “Dark Bargain” by Lawrence Goldstone and “Slavery’s Constitution” by David Waldstreicher.
They detail the tortured logic used by many of the Constitution’s framers to incorporate the preservation of slavery (while coyly not using the word “slavery”) into that brilliant but flawed document that continues to form the basis of our governmental structure.
Nell Painter’s “The History of White People” explores why and how the color of human complexion became so contentious among the world’s peoples. Heather McGhee presents a spellbinding assessment of the economic costs (in dollars and cents) of racism in America in her book “The Sum of Us.”
Ta-Nehisi Coates looks at the perils of being a Black male in his award-winning and heart-wrenching volume, “Between the World and Me,” and Isabel Wilkerson delves into why people are driven to feel more privileged than others in her work “Caste.”
Scouting out opportunities to learn through free lectures and discussion groups can also elevate our understanding of racial justice. My church has hosted classes on how to be an anti-racist that prod us to examine ways of facing the racism within and around us.
A public library downstate recently Zoomed a presentation by Amy Nathan, author of the new book “Together,” a dissection of the 1896 Supreme Court case Plessy v. Ferguson. Nathan was joined on the Zoom by Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, direct descendants of the plaintiff and defendant. This disastrous decision deepened the repression of Black citizens during the post-Reconstruction Era and its legacy, though faded, continues to strain our nation’s ability to embrace racial equity.
Challenging ourselves to evolve toward racial justice is a major element of the more perfect union to which most Americans aspire, and our libraries and other social institutions can assist in that effort.
Judith Geer, of Holland, was a librarian and teacher for 35 years.