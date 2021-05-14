Another Voice: Educating ourselves on race is an ongoing mission

There has been much discussion about the responsibility of our schools toward the teaching of African American history, whether the voices for or against such a curriculum emanate from Congress or the local community.

It is worth noting, however, that we adults, in all probability, were not offered Black history in school or college classes, and that negligence has left far too many of us ignorant of a pivotal ingredient of our nation’s historical core. Responding to that deficit is imperative if our democracy is to thrive with any semblance of compassion and justice.

A crowd of distinguished modern writers have given us award-winning books to expand our knowledge on the subject. For instance, the creation of our Constitution, something most of us think we know something about, is the purview of the monographs “Dark Bargain” by Lawrence Goldstone and “Slavery’s Constitution” by David Waldstreicher.

They detail the tortured logic used by many of the Constitution’s framers to incorporate the preservation of slavery (while coyly not using the word “slavery”) into that brilliant but flawed document that continues to form the basis of our governmental structure.