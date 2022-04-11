Another Voice: ECC’s leadership is changing school’s mission for the worse

As a citizen of Erie County and retired Erie Community College faculty member, I am very concerned about the current direction of SUNY Erie. We all should be if we care about educational opportunities for our students.

After 12 years of incompetent, self-serving non-management by two former ECC presidents who made decisions that impoverished the college with the approval of ECC’s Board of Trustees, then two years of a competent interim president who cleaned out the leftover upper management do-nothings, concurrent with two years of Covid-19 enrollment declines, ECC’s board finally decided our college is in trouble, and hired a new president to “save” it.

President David Balkin has announced his plans: 1) He is moving every program and employee possible to ECC North; anyone paying attention believes he is closing South Campus. 2) He wants to downsize ECC, shedding many jobs via layoffs and retirements. 3) He wants to rebuild our college with a new mission, focused on short-term job training (“micro-credentials”), with a mostly part-time teaching staff. Community colleges in many other states function like this. Not New York.

Traditionally, SUNY community colleges have two missions: offering vocational programs preparing students for specific careers, and providing the first two years of a four-year college degree. ECC has been highly successful in both missions – excellent vocational programs and helping “not quite ready” students succeed. Half of ECC graduates transfer to four-year colleges and do very well.

I don’t disagree that ECC is in financial trouble and action is necessary. But Balkin’s and the board’s agenda is designed to eliminate the second mission. An institution in financial trouble can cut costs, or increase income, in this case by increasing student enrollment. Balkin never talks about attracting and keeping more students – his solution is radical cost-cutting and destroying ECC as it exists now to create a different kind of college, without consulting with those who know our college best.

This refocusing of ECC will deny Erie County students opportunities for higher education. Many of these students are working-class or first-in-family with significant work or family responsibilities who would succeed in college with the extra help and encouragement that ECC has specialized in for decades. Our graduates who went on to achieve bachelor’s degrees and beyond have told me they never would have succeeded without ECC.

A former colleague of mine says, “ECC is in the business of transforming lives.” This has been true for decades. I have seen it happen. This is our college – that’s what “community college” means. It’s up to us to tell those in power (the county executive, county legislature and state officials) what we want it to do for our students. Please tell them. A crucial Erie County institution is being fundamentally changed.

Michael Delaney is a former professor of math and computer science at Erie Community College.