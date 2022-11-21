Another Voice: ECC City Campus library fulfills particular needs and should not be merged

We have been following the developments regarding the recent Erie Community College City Campus library controversy with growing concern. As retired longtime library faculty from all three ECC campuses, we would like to offer our perspectives on the situation.

First, the concept of merging the City Campus library with the downtown public library is not a new one. The idea of such a combination was entertained years ago by college administrators and ECC library faculty and put aside as not an optimal choice for the students of the institution or for the public library. While public libraries cater to patrons of all kinds, the central goal of academic libraries is collecting resources for college students and faculty about the specific curricula the institution offers and assisting those patrons with their reference needs.

Most importantly, however, academic librarians engage in teaching of both information literacy and subject specific bibliographic research that public librarians usually do not do. In our many years at ECC, we estimate that we have taught thousands of classes. This is a paramount reason that ECC librarians were then and are now considered faculty. Any other designation for the professional status of the college’s librarians is simply not true.

Another reason the old idea of merging ECC City and the public libraries was discarded years ago was the geographical distance between the structures. Six blocks there and back may not seem much during good weather and/or to those who are able-bodied, but it’s often too far in the winter months and for those with physical mobility issues. Also, community college students are almost always fitting their classes around jobs and family care. Their time is extremely valuable and an extra six blocks, even to complete needed assignments, can be prohibitive. Comparing these students to those at a residential college where libraries are in a separate building is not a fair analysis.

We are certainly aware of the financial difficulties the college faces and the resulting effort to cut back on the liberal arts curriculum. But regardless of the college’s instructional evolutionary tack, access to an on-campus library is still of great import, for the reasons given above and for one that is almost unquantifiable. Libraries exude an aura of welcome and intellectual enrichment encouraging those who use them to reflect and connect both to others who share that space, and to the resources full of the vast spectrum of human thought surrounding them while they are there. When those safe spaces are threatened with removal, they who regularly use them feel a distinct loss. It should surprise no one when a strong defense of them is mounted.

We would submit that it is not fear of change that so offends City Campus library faculty and users when a merger with the public library is considered. It is that their voices are going unheard.

Judith Geer, Jill Barrile, Christine Dehoff, Lynnette Mende and Sylvia Moran are all ECC professors/librarians emeritus or retired.