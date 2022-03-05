Another Voice: EB-5 program needs congressional authorization

In the next couple of weeks, the United States Congress must reauthorize the federal EB-5 Regional Center program. Without immediate reauthorization of this important economic development program, tens of millions of investment capital and the creation of thousands of new jobs will be lost for Western New York.

Since 2008, more than $6.5 billion of EB-5 immigrant investor capital has been invested into real estate and infrastructure projects creating more than 200,000 new jobs in New York. And in Western New York, more than $100 million of EB-5 capital has been invested into projects that created thousands of construction jobs and permanent living wage jobs in economically distressed neighborhoods in our community, which is a key part of the program.

The EB-5 Regional Center program is a 30-year-old federal job-creation and visa program that allows highly qualified immigrant investors to apply for permanent residency in the United States. To qualify, each immigrant investor must make a sizable investment into a commercial business or economic development project that creates or preserves at least 10 permanent, full-time U.S. jobs per immigrant investor.