Another Voice: EB-5 program needs congressional authorization

In the next couple of weeks, the United States Congress must reauthorize the federal EB-5 Regional Center program. Without immediate reauthorization of this important economic development program, tens of millions of investment capital and the creation of thousands of new jobs will be lost for Western New York.
Since 2008, more than $6.5 billion of EB-5 immigrant investor capital has been invested into real estate and infrastructure projects creating more than 200,000 new jobs in New York. And in Western New York, more than $100 million of EB-5 capital has been invested into projects that created thousands of construction jobs and permanent living wage jobs in economically distressed neighborhoods in our community, which is a key part of the program.
The EB-5 Regional Center program is a 30-year-old federal job-creation and visa program that allows highly qualified immigrant investors to apply for permanent residency in the United States. To qualify, each immigrant investor must make a sizable investment into a commercial business or economic development project that creates or preserves at least 10 permanent, full-time U.S. jobs per immigrant investor.
All of this is at no cost to the local, state or federal government. All EB-5 investment is private capital, from the immigrant investors, which is invested into job-creating projects.
When I worked on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, I saw the benefits of the EB-5 Regional Center program. Locally, the program provided $74 million to finance the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital and the Gates Vascular Institute. It also helped the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus finance a public parking garage that alleviated parking issues in the Fruit Built and surrounding neighborhoods.
The EB-5 program earmarked funding to Elmwood Crossing for the redevelopment of the former Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo and provided capital for the redevelopment of the former Lord Amherst hotel site in Amherst into a new hotel, restaurant and conference facility.
Without EB-5 Regional Center investment, these important public health, education and economic development projects likely would have taken longer to start, would have cost more, and some might not have been constructed at all.
The EB-5 Regional Center program has received strong support from Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Rep. Brian Higgins and Rep. Chris Jacobs in the past. I’m urging our Congressional representatives to deliver again for Western New York by leading the effort to reauthorize the EB-5 Regional Center program.
Patrick Whalen, former chief operating officer with the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, is currently director of the Niagara Tourism Global Institute.