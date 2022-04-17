Another Voice: Early childhood programs deserve robust funding

I am best known from my days as an Olympic figure skater, but I’m also a graduate of Columbia University, an investment professional and, most importantly, a proud new mom.

It’s that last component of who I am that makes me so passionate about a critical issue facing our country: improving access to early care and education. Those supports are vital to get young children the preparation they need to go on to reach their potential and succeed in life. Today, too many families in the United States are unable to enroll their children in high-quality early education and care settings due to high cost and/or a lack of availability.

I’m one of the lucky ones. I live in an area where high-quality early childhood programs are available, and I have the resources to make sure my children can reap the rewards of such programs. But, for many parents, those programs are out of reach because parents live in communities where quality programs are scarce or nonexistent, they can’t afford high costs, or both.

This challenge of quality, availability and affordability in early childhood care and education has been a problem for years, but the pandemic has made it even worse. For example, even prior to Covid, a lack of access to quality child care just for infants and toddlers created immense costs for our economy – $57 billion annually – due to impacts on working parents.

But the pandemic has made the situation even worse, as lack of child care drove many parents, especially women, to exit the workforce. With both schools and child care providers closed, thousands of mothers left work to care for their children, dropping female workforce participation to its lowest rate in more than 30 years. All the while, children lose the benefit of quality supports while parents lose the ability to go to work with the peace of mind that comes from knowing their sons and daughters are in safe, nurturing environments.

The research case for high-quality pre-K and quality child care is clear: These experiences can lead to increased high-school graduation rates, higher future income, better long-term health and lower rates of incarceration.

That’s why I support significant federal investments that will expand access and ease costs for early childhood programs. Currently, Congress is considering such an investment, but nothing is certain. It has the potential to help about 6 million additional children access high-quality preschool, while also significantly reducing costs and increasing the availability of child care.

I hope federal lawmakers understand the immense, long-term benefits that such a commitment would have for years to come.

Sasha Cohen is a former U.S. champion figure skater and a 2006 Winter Olympic silver medalist.