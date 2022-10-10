Another Voice: Drivers gain from a connected bicycle and pedestrian network

Recent work to make Forest Avenue safer and more accessible for walking, bicycling and mass transit has made headlines since its summer installation. Yes, the project is temporary, but I hope that it will be made permanent.

Over the past 10 years, the City of Buffalo has made strides to be a more people-friendly city – one that is walkable, bikeable and accessible for children and adults alike. As a part of this transformation, little by little, the 2016 Buffalo Bicycle Master Plan is getting built. Though bike lanes and shared lane markings (bike symbols painted in roadway driving lanes) have popped up across the city, ask your neighbors who walk, bicycle and take transit, "Has it been enough?"

It has not. We can and must do more to ensure our public rights-of-way do in fact serve our public, to build a connected network and to prepare for a more sustainable future.

To ensure that ours are Complete Streets – streets that enable safe access for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders of all ages and abilities – we must do more to give dignity to the choices that nearly 30% of the residents of our city make to commute by any mode other than driving alone.

Bottom line, whether these neighbors choose to travel this way out of economic or physical necessity, environmental or social justice, mental health or physical wellness, we all benefit from their choice not to drive.

For example, in New York State, 33% of carbon emissions are caused by vehicle travel, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. And, according to Transportation for America, traffic delays in Buffalo increased 175% between 1993-2017.

Drivers, you stand to gain from the improvements that make our city safer and easier to navigate on foot, by bicycle and by bus. If you love your car, keep it, but don't insist that our roadways remain death traps for anyone who doesn't use a car. The more of us who are forced to drive because no other options are viable, the more likely you are to experience traffic delays and fight for parking spaces for your car. You do not need to convert to riding a bicycle anywhere in order to support those who do.

Designing Complete Streets is important, but building them out as a network is critical to truly realize the benefits, especially where we want to improve conditions for people bicycling. Empirical research has shown that people have different tolerances for the conditions they will ride a bicycle in.

Some people will bike in nearly any conditions, while most people will not ride unless sufficient safety measures are in place; people who identify as female and seniors are particularly discerning. When we are able to identify and build facilities that truly make riding a bicycle safe and accessible, we open a feasible alternative to nearly two-thirds of the population. Protected bicycle lanes also have been proven to not only make it safe for cyclists but for pedestrians and drivers.

For many residents in our region, the impacts of sprawling development mean that our homes are further away from our daily needs. Often, these distances must be traversed along roadways designed for high speed, high volume motor vehicle traffic, making them an unreasonable choice for 99% of the population. For many suburban and rural arterials, accommodating bicycles is incredibly challenging. For that, we seek to build out our network of trails and greenways to complement the network of interconnected Complete Streets.

The Forest Avenue demonstration project was installed to fill an important gap in the city's bicycle network – one that would connect West Side neighborhoods to the Niagara Street Cycle Track and broader trail network through the Shoreline Trail and Niagara River Greenway. The installation will remain in place until Nov. 15, allowing for GObike to collect data about traffic behaviors, including vehicle speeds and counts of travelers along the corridor, as well as qualitative survey data from people who walk, bike, bus and drive through the corridor. Analysis of this data will then inform decisions about the future of who Forest Avenue will be designed to serve.

As we look to our collective future, the role of our transportation systems is undeniable. To all my neighbors in the City of Good Neighbors who are concerned with the sustainability of our community and broader world: Consider your relationship to movement, with meeting your daily needs, and consider how you might benefit, directly or indirectly, from streets that serve all of us.

Ashley Smith holds a master's degree in urban planning and is deputy director of GObike Buffalo.