Another Voice: Downtown stadium is a once-in-century opportunity

What a break we got when the Pegulas bought the Buffalo Bills. When I worked on the “Business Backs the Bills” campaign in 1999, everyone warned me that no local buyers would step up when the time came for the Bills to be sold.
Terry and Kim Pegula were the dream purchasers, local, committed, and they had already proved by building LECOM Harborcenter that they understood community development around sports arenas can be a real thing in Buffalo, like it is in Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Detroit.
Now the Pegulas have the vision to build a new stadium. Unfortunately, out-of-town consultants have recommended a redo of a 50-year-old planning mistake. As a 41-year season-ticket holder, I can honestly say I’ve seen no economic development at the current stadium site. None, zilch, nada, zero!
In fact, coming home from Monday night’s game against the Patriots, it took me one hour just to get out of parking lot 2 at the stadium. I could have stopped in a coffee shop or restaurant rather than sit in gridlock for that time, but I had no options available.
I got to thinking, what if this stadium were in Buffalo? Certainly, there would be other transportation options. An NFTA source tells me that at peak times, 370,000 people can access by public transit the new DL&W Terminal at Michigan and South Park, which will be built before the stadium can be completed. That includes close to 100% of Buffalo residents and about 40% of Erie County residents. Add to that the thousands of out-of-town Bills fans arriving by Amtrak at the sparkling new downtown train station.
Then I thought about sitting out rush hour. There must be two dozen options right now to visit restaurants at 11 p.m. in Canalside, Pegulaville or Larkinville. With a stadium nearby, dozens more should appear.
We have been victimized by shortsighted site planners in the past. UB was built in Amherst. The Bills stadium was built in Orchard Park. I am sure the current consultants believe we don’t have the juice to get a new stadium done in downtown. They totally underestimate the combined power of our New York State governor, Kathy Hochul, our very senior state senator, Tim Kennedy, our State Assembly majority leader, Crystal Peoples-Stokes, and County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Together they add up to a powerhouse lineup we haven’t had in a century.
If you think it is time to stand up and demand a downtown site for the stadium, call, write, text or tweet one of our local political leaders and demand that we get what we deserve, not what we are relegated to. Let’s not squander the opportunity of a century.
David J. Colligan is a lawyer and former member of the Business Backs the Bills committee.