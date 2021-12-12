Another Voice: Downtown stadium is a once-in-century opportunity

What a break we got when the Pegulas bought the Buffalo Bills. When I worked on the “Business Backs the Bills” campaign in 1999, everyone warned me that no local buyers would step up when the time came for the Bills to be sold.

Terry and Kim Pegula were the dream purchasers, local, committed, and they had already proved by building LECOM Harborcenter that they understood community development around sports arenas can be a real thing in Buffalo, like it is in Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Detroit.

Now the Pegulas have the vision to build a new stadium. Unfortunately, out-of-town consultants have recommended a redo of a 50-year-old planning mistake. As a 41-year season-ticket holder, I can honestly say I’ve seen no economic development at the current stadium site. None, zilch, nada, zero!

In fact, coming home from Monday night’s game against the Patriots, it took me one hour just to get out of parking lot 2 at the stadium. I could have stopped in a coffee shop or restaurant rather than sit in gridlock for that time, but I had no options available.